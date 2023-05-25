Column | In Sweden, it was discovered that China can buy schools and influence education

In Sweden, schools have been a big topic of discussion for a long time, but now the universities are fed up with grade inflation and the authorities warn that authoritarian countries are trying to get hold of Swedish schools.

When reads Stockholm newspapers for a couple of weeks, learns that Swedes don’t talk endlessly about their NATO membership or even Eurovision after all. They are the bane of public debate, because serious Swedes argue and complain about school.

School is of course an important topic everywhere. Also in Finland, where the learning results of schoolchildren have deteriorated rapidly and the results of the international Pisa study are expected every time in more nervous atmospheres than the last.

The topic is also sensitive, which was also reflected in both excited and irritated reactions For the article about elementary school published by HS on Sunday. For that purpose, dozens of teachers were asked what they consider to be the biggest challenges in elementary school. The teachers were tired, but still optimistic: many of the problems can be fixed.

In Sweden, the tone of the speeches is darker, because the school system has been in crisis for a long time. The joy of the improved results of the latest Pisa study also withered, when they were found to be based on incorrect figures.

in Sweden there were two big topics. The first was an old acquaintance glad betygi.e. “certificate of a good mind”, i.e. better grades than deserved.

They are a problem especially in high schools. In Sweden, the high school leaving certificate is very important, because there are no matriculation records. When selecting students, several universities emphasize the high school leaving certificate and the college exam, which is a standardized multiple-choice test.

“ Glädjebetyge has become a big problem.

The Glädjebetyg practice has been strengthened by the Swedish school model, where municipal and private schools compete for pupils and students. Unlike in Finland, in Sweden a primary school or high school can also be run by a company. Tax money also follows the child to for-profit schools.

High schools in particular are big business, as a third of high school students go to private schools. Parents carefully study statistics when choosing a school, so good grades are important for schools and a guarantee of funding.

About Glädjebetyge has been talked about for years. The professors have complained about how some of the students do not believe that the exam can be rescinded. Controversy has arisen, for example, over the “guarantee certificate” advertised by one high school. However, little has been done.

This month, however, the rector of the Stockholm School of Economics announced, that glädjebetygei has become such a big problem that separate entrance exams are being organized for graduates from dubious high schools. According to him, trust in grades has shaken so much that it is already becoming a social problem and taking away faith in meritocracy and democracy.

Another one too a big topic was related to private schools, the name of which is used in Sweden friscola. So about a third of high school students and about 16 percent of elementary school students attend them.

The model was introduced in the 1990s by a bourgeois government, but the social democrats strengthened it. The background was a strong belief in the market, but also the idea of ​​small special schools. However, many schools are now run by large listed companies owned by foreign investment companies.

FOI was published by the Swedish National Defense Research Institute at the end of last month the report, in which it pointed out that due to current legislation, the authorities do not know exactly who actually owns the schools. The institute warned that the Swedish education sector is of interest to actors with links to authoritarian countries.

Although China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia can acquire Swedish schools, through them influence opinions and perceptions of democracy, control the diaspora or offer radical beliefs.

Swedish following the conversation reminds us how close a part of society the school is.

That’s why you have to be so careful with school reform. Otherwise, you can end up with strange problems.

The author is the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.