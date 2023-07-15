Column | In surprising bends, the child in me dares to be visible

When an adult reacts in an unreasonable way given the circumstances, it may be the awakening of the inner child who feels threatened.

This summer the windows of the business premises have reflected an image that shows me as a 5-year-old child.

They are fleeting impulses where, as an outside observer, I find myself surprised. In a second, I reach for the part of me that hasn’t had time to draw on its face the expression of an adult that corresponds to the version of the present moment.

In the glimpses, my eyes are bulging-like round (as if the static suspicion born as a mild phenomenon of disappointments accumulated over a period of 33 years of life wouldn’t make them squint yet) and my gaze in the lobby is wondering (as if I wasn’t going about my everyday life in a routinized fog, from which the adventurousness rang out when at the bus stop in Espoo I knew how many monotonous school mornings I realized, that this is it now).

The inner child the concept was introduced by the influential psychiatrist Carl Jung in the first half of the 20th century, and today psychologist Nicole LePera and Therapist Tommy Hellsten in Finland encourage meeting the inner child – also called the vulnerable child – in therapy work.

According to LePera, unreasonable reactions to the situation deny that a small child in an adult’s body interprets the present moment through threatening circumstances of the past and can feel vulnerable and unable to process their emotions.

So when I happen to open Instagram and the picture that pops up on my phone screen blows me away, or when pressing the send button in Telegram makes my heart beat at such a sickening pace that my sense of reality blurs, then I picture the child struggling through life with empty coping mechanisms activated in me.

I’m afraid for nothing, because a selfie reflecting haunting memories or a nasty answer to a question I asked in a message won’t hurt me (well, at least physically). But for the unencountered little me, there is real danger in the situations.

Us the generational experience shared by ysäri’s children is probably the harsh attitude towards all emotional expression, which was taught to be excessive in the shrill scarcity of the depression. Silence and standing aside were virtues, by following which the child got the praise he craved.

That’s why I’m teaching myself to embrace the little one who, to my delight, dares to peek out in sudden bends. He deserves a look.

The author is the editor of HS’s cultural editorial.