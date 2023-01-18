Column | In Saara Aalto’s program, they “prank” infuriatingly, and that might have been the creators’ intention

At the turn of the year, there was a buzz on social media about the infuriating name of Saara Aalto’s program, but the interest does not improve the quality of the program.

TV show the creator’s goal is to get people talking about the program.

In that, Amazon Prime’s main domestic investment at the turn of the year has proven to be successful. If you have managed to scroll through social media at all, you have almost inevitably come across comments where one program has been updated. Or, to be precise, the name of one program.

Name is Saara Aalto makes Finland famousand it has wracked the commenters’ brain cells.

Fun? Shouldn’t it be criminally punishable to take a years-old youth term familiar from YouTube videos and use it in the name of a real TV series?

And not just in name.

“Nyt pränkätän”, acting as the host of the program Saara Aalto declares at the beginning of each episode with a smile so wide that your jaw hurts.

Aalto would deserve some kind of Golden Venla award for being able to say the word “fränkätä” without grimacing. Repeat one fresh to borrow a youth term, it has to be said that the 35-year-old singer-presenter talking about “hulatutomá pränki” is really cringe.

More cynical one could think that this is exactly the kind of attention that Aalto’s program has sought. Updating people my age about how impossible things are nowadays, when even a hidden camera program is no longer a real hidden camera but a prank.

When talking about the program, someone might mistake it for watching it.

But you’re welcome: no matter how hard you search, you can’t find any comments on the program’s content on social media.

After watching two episodes, it’s no wonder. Aalto’s prank program follows all possible clichés of hidden camera programs. The episodes are based on the fact that Aalto tops one of the celebrities involved in each episode.

Sometimes they harass ordinary people, for example by giving unjustified parking fines. All the best tricks have been seen in, for example, the Canadian Just kiddingin the program. No one says the word “crack” in it, because it doesn’t say anything.

No laughing at any point. The reactions of ordinary people are mostly weak, celebrities are no better.

Major the problem with Aalto’s program is that the fun of teasing, bantering, nagging – i.e. pranking – lies in the suitable mischief and silliness of the author.

That’s why Aalto, who has been a messenger of endless positivity throughout his career, is a strange choice as a presenter.

In terms of mischief and silliness, he is roughly on the same level as SpongeBob SquarePants, who is planning a birthday surprise for his friend.