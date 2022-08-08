Column | In Russia, the attitude towards the war is not only a question of yes or no

In Russia, few things are as black and white as in Finland.

Russian can at the same time help the refugees of Ukraine, understand the “special operation” of his state leadership and hope that his compatriots will somehow unite so that the war ends and domestic politics changes.

I regularly spend a lot of time with Russians traveling to Finland. Bus trips lasting seven to nine hours give you time to get to know your neighbors and a variety of ways of thinking.

“Was the people asked anything?” gasped Galina, 39, who was born in Moscow and lives in Sweden, at the end of her monologue about the war.

Things are either “right” or “wrong”. Citizens are unequivocally “for” or “against”. There are significantly more shades of gray in Russia.

In Russia, the attitude towards the war in Ukraine is not only a question of yes or no. A Russian can oppose the war, but at the same time support the “special operation”.

Independent a Russian research group Laboratory of Public Sociology has tried sort out, what are the Russian supporters of the war in Ukraine like. It has found five different types of people.

1. A victim of propaganda

Trusts official Russian sources of information and gets his information mainly from them. Concerns the victims of the war, but blames the Ukrainian army.

2. Supporter of the Russian Empire

Nationalistic aspirations. Dreaming of a “strong Russia” that would finally defeat its eternal enemy the West.

3. A reluctant supporter

In principle, against the war, but after it has already started, he justifies the war with the need to prevent NATO’s expansion to the east.

4. Personal relationship with Donbas

War has been commonplace since 2014. Wishes the war would end the old war.

5. Oppose war and killing, but support “special operation”

Has a negative attitude to the war, its causes and consequences, but still states in opinion polls that he supports the actions of his home country, Russia.

in Finland Russians – even supporters of the war – should not be lumped into one homogenous group on the basis of nationality alone, when considering, for example, the possible restriction of tourist visas.

The author is HS’s Moscow correspondent.