Column | In Russia, a woman's road to power remains rocky

In Russia, women are absent from the most significant positions in both state politics and the opposition.

In exile living Yuliya Navalnaya has announced that she will continue her dead husband, an opposition politician To Alexei Navalny work.

In the Russian opposition, the news has been received with hope. The media has been actively considering whether Navalnaya can really unite the fragmented opposition and emerge as a leader who is exhausted by it.

Supplier Andrei Lošak said the online magazine I was cold in an interview that he considers Navalnaya to be the best candidate for the position of opposition leader because she is a woman: “Russia needs a female president. All our suffering is due to the power of this patriarchy. It is like an abuser resorting to domestic violence, who does not let Russia go free, but keeps it on a leash and in a muzzle, instilling the idea that without it we would be lost.”

in Russia politics is indeed dominated by men, both at the state level and in the opposition. Women are absent from the most prominent positions in both camps.

In the Russian presidential elections, a woman has been a candidate only three times: Ksenija Sobtsak in 2018, Irina Hakamada in 2004 and Ella Pamfilova in 2000.

Few women have been voted. Sobtšak finished fourth and received 1.68 percent of the vote. Hakamadak also came fourth with 3.9 percent. Ella Pamfilova, who made a career, came seventh with 1.01 percent of the vote.

“ Yulia Navalnaya is facing a difficult task.

In Russia, men are thought to be responsible for the country's public policy and management. It's no wonder, because there are many Russians who find it hard to even imagine any other man as president Vladimir Putin.

Women, on the other hand, are thought to be responsible for private life: family, home and children. Navalnayak had also pushed her own career aside to support her husband. He has called himself “leader of everyday issues and children's education”.

Such as a result of attitudes and societal structures, Russia is a measure of women's political rights and opportunities In The Global Gender Gap Index ranked 133. The list made in 2021 included 155 countries. Finland took second place.

At the end of last year, a Russian research institute listed the country's hundred most influential politicians. Among the 100, there are only five women, with the head of the Central Bank of Russia in the highest place at 18 Elvira as Nabiul.

Navalnaya is facing a difficult task, but she can at least act as a role model and an example of a female political leader. There would be an order for it in Russia.

The author is HS's Moscow correspondent.