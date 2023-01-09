Column | In Poland, the election year started with tough talk

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he supports the death penalty for, for example, treason. It was also a handout to the far-right government partner.

in Poland the election year started with tough talk, when Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a question hour he organized on Facebook that he supports the death penalty for, for example, treason.

The comment certainly also tells about the prime minister’s own thinking, but it is also a tough election game and a handshake to the far-right government partner of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS).

The popularity of the Law and Justice party is decreasing and the support of the opposition is increasing. The Citizens’ Forum, led by the former Prime Minister of Poland and the former President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, is a tough challenge for Morawiecki’s forces, even though Tusk strongly divides the Poles. He is both hated and loved.

PiS, on the other hand, has driven itself into a situation where it is difficult for the party to find partners, even if it is the largest even after the elections. In addition, there is already a struggle for power within the party, because at some point Jarosław Kaczyński, who controls the party behind the scenes, will step aside.

Morawiecki is in a situation where he should leverage his party towards the EU, but still the extreme right must be courted. In his speeches, he even opposes the position of the Catholic Church, which is allied with his party.

Poland is a politically divided country, located next door to the war started by Russia in Ukraine. The political dividing lines run between pro-EU, EU-sceptic and anti-EU. Now the parties are also arguing about who is the most against Russia.

The popularity of the Law and Justice party is based on opposing the EU and milking EU subsidies. Generous social security is financed with EU subsidies, which brings votes to the party. The money tap is closed, however, because PiS went too far by consolidating its own power with political judicial appointments and limiting the media. The EU froze the money. In the middle of the economic crisis and with the elections approaching, the party is in a hurry to open the taps.

Russia’s major attack on Ukraine changed the relationship between Poland and the EU, as Poland is one of the EU’s fiercest Russia hawks and an important supporter of Ukraine. There are two million Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Right now Poland’s influence in the EU could increase, and the commission also looks at violations of the rule of law in a new light. For the Law and Justice party, the situation is contradictory. It continues to challenge the EU and especially Germany. The EU values ​​Poland’s security policy. In response, however, the EU receives a mockery of its values.

The opposition’s election victory would not solve the problems of polarization, but would strengthen Poland’s position in the EU.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.