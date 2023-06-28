Column | In one reality, baby stocks are normal life, in the other, a horror picture

The discussion about the baby stock savings account planned as part of the maternity package reveals how little the well-off know about income support and the reality of those who rely on it.

Our government wants a stock savings account for the newborns and a small nest egg for it.

For one, it would be good if the state taught basic economic skills to everyone. Others are horrified that the baby’s fund investments or shares would affect the income support of the poorest families.

Many other planned cuts to basic security can be a disaster in terms of child poverty. It is still hard to believe that the drafting of the law in Finland is so careless that the effect of the share savings account on income support would not be taken into account in the legislation in due course.

It’s strange, however, how many people are surprised that the income support is affected by almost everything possible. Under the current law, baby shares would actually cut the proportion of the family’s income support calculated for the child’s expenses by the same amount every month.

Confusion reveals a lot about good people. You can only look at poverty through your own life and prejudices.

Income support is designed as a short-term benefit of last resort. If it really worked like this, it would be quite logical that anything extra can backfire.

Let’s take an illustrative example directly from Kela’s website. In it, the imaginary Anni receives 50 euros as a birthday gift from her mother and 40 euros from her brother. According to Kela, the limit for a small amount is 50 euros, so Ann’s allowance would be deducted from her brother’s gift.

Evaluating a gift sufficient for the honorable poor is only the beginning. This week, for example, an absurd case became public, in which Kela had cut the support, because it predicted that the beneficiary would receive betting profits in the future.

“ Confusion reveals a lot about good people.

In practice, however, income support in Finland is dropped for long periods of time or permanently when other social security fails or when the salary is not enough. It is very difficult to improve one’s position with additional income or savings.

Despite this, abuses are rare. According to Kela’s statistics, 0.055 percent of all the benefits it pays are related to suspected abuse.

On the other hand, the underuse of income support ranges between 20 and 50 percent. Even half do not know or do not want to apply for the support they are entitled to.

Butter be that basic information about investing would be necessary for more people.

So would basic information about what the life of low-income people in Finnish society is really like, if we don’t want to support the transmission of poverty from one generation to the next. Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether the bewilderment of the well-to-do is ignorance or heartlessness.

The author is HS’s city reporter.

Read more: List of 18 items: HS reviews the most important issues of the government program

Read more: More than 1.5 billion euros will be cut from social security: here is the government’s entire savings list

Read more: Stock savings account for every baby? The working group proposes that a 300-euro investment account be opened for children born in Finland