Column | In my twenties I made a big mistake, so now I got a pet that became fashionable in East Asia: a rock

18.8. 16:00

Beijing

My pet arrived today from the post office, just a day after placing the order. The package also includes a nest made of twigs and a headdress, a tiny straw hat.

I hope for better success than with my previous pet.

I got Jannen, a dwarf lop-eared rabbit, in early 2014. Almost immediately it was clear that we didn’t like each other. A few months later, after first eating the edges of all my books and urinating on my favorite sweater, Janne moved in with my little brother’s friend’s girlfriend’s family.

In its new home, it got love, its own balcony and a favorite red ball. After falling ill, Janne was taken to the only veterinarian in Finland who performed kidney surgery on rabbits, the story says.

Janne died last December. It lived for ten years, during which I didn’t dare to get another pet – until now. This time there should be no problems.

My new pet is a gray smooth rock.

Me and Janne in front of grandma and grandpa’s playhouse in Kyröskoski in spring 2014.

American Gary Dahl invented in the 1970s to get rich by trading Mexican beach rocks as pet rocks. The stones, sold with a carrying case and an instruction manual, were joke gifts, “packaged with a sense of humor”, as Dahl put it Peoplefor the magazine.

Half a century later, similar pet stones have become a fashion phenomenon in East Asia. This time it’s about something deeper.

The purpose of the stone pet is to comfort. I paint mine with basil green eyes and a small smiley mouth with nail polish.

In the spring, several newspapers, such as the Hong Konger South China Morning Post and Singaporean The Straits Times reported that rocks bring companionship and peace of mind to overworked young adults in South Korea.

My pet rock named Shítou on the office balcony in Beijing.

Gary Dahl in November 1999.

The Wall Street Journal interviewed several stone pet owners. One of them, a 33-year-old office worker from Seoul Go Ah-young said that he did not want to burden his family or friends with his work exhaustion. A dog or a cat, on the other hand, would have required too much responsibility.

He got a pet rock and started telling it about his days. Bang-bang-i (the name means lucky jumper) was carried in his pocket at the gym and on walks.

“It brings some kind of calm to know that this natural stone has experienced so much over time to reach its current state,” said Koo.

On stones has had a special position in East Asia for centuries. China’s gongshi, South Korea’s suseok, and Japan’s suiseki have alluded to collector’s stones, which are often shaped like miniature models of real landscapes such as mountain ranges.

For example Parasitein the movie, the poor Kim family receives a suseok as a gift, which is supposed to bring wealth.

Pet stones are companions rather than lucky charms. And an inanimate pet doesn’t necessarily have to be a stone. Both paper and mango dogs have become phenomena in China.

Paper dogs started to appear on Chinese university campuses in 2022, when students tired of the prolonged corona lockdown made themselves companions.

Mango dogs appeared on Chinese social media a year ago. As the name suggests, it is a pet made of mango stone, whose fur is made fluffy and soft with the help of conditioner, shampoo, hair dryer and brushing with a toothbrush in the right direction.

My mango dog is too bald and rough. When wet, it resembled Donald Trump for a moment, and Boris Johnson when dry to an increasing extent. It dawns that it would have been more appropriate to choose a yellow mango instead of a green mango.

Partly it’s about craft and humor.

Instructions are shared on social media on how to raise a misbehaving stone and how to find a suitable mate for your stone.

There’s a darker side to the background, and some of the humor has a hint of blackness. Often, pictures of pet stones and mango dogs are published with the accompanying word “mood”.

In the midst of a competitive culture, many struggle with excessive workload, loneliness and mental health problems. Depression is common among Chinese university students, and Corona worsened mental health problems.

During the pandemic, more than suffered from anxiety 40 percent of students.

In South Korea, we are worried about the suicide crisis. Suicide was the most common among 10-39 year olds cause of death in 2021.

People who are exhausted are not ready for any additional disappointment or distraction. Friends who are more alive than stones forcefully bring them with them.

Stone and mango pet in one foliage.

Will come mind Everything Everywhere All at Once – a scene from the movie that the directors created with the intention of giving viewers a break in the midst of the barrage of stimuli. That’s the main character Evelyn Wang and his daughter Joy say the meaninglessness of human life.

They have a conversation like stones, meeting in a universe where the conditions for life had not been born.

Most worlds are like this, Joy pointed out.

Sometimes ours too.