Column | In Germany, there are strikes all the time, even though political strikes are prohibited

Selective examples from so-called reference countries undermine the government's credibility: Finland is what the government should be talking about.

in Germany approximately 1,000 flights will be canceled this week due to the strike. The strike affects around one hundred thousand air passengers.

A 35-hour strike by locomotive drivers for Deutsche Bahn's passenger traffic has also been promised for Thursday.

Since then, locomotive drivers have announced that they will carry out unannounced “waves of strikes”. It is a rather unpleasant and effective way of disrupting traffic, because in unannounced strikes it is difficult to ensure the movement of trains, even by superiors.

This is how I saw it in a country whose labor market model the Finnish government and employers' organizations consider to be one of the examples in the reforms that are now causing deeper and deeper disputes.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government wants to limit the right to political strikes and appeals to the fact that they are prohibited in Germany, which is considered a kind of reference country.

It's sad and obviously a loss in terms of the government's communication, that the strikes in Germany are going on right now. It is a bitter reminder that the ban on political strikes does not guarantee peace in the labor market.

A strike is legal in Germany when collective bargaining negotiations are suspended, as in Finland. In that case, by striking, the employees try to pressure the employers into, for example, wage increases and other changes presented in the negotiations.

In Germany, collective bargaining negotiations are taken to the max, and they typically last several months. According to its announcement, the trade union Verdi, which represents two million German Duners, seems to be on strike all the time somewhere.

“ The Finnish economy is different from Sweden and Germany.

For example, the negotiations of retail workers have dragged on for ten months now. Long negotiations enable a long strike period, and a society free of political strikes is not as predictable and functional as in Finland.

Now in Germany, in that country that is claimed to be a precise engineering society, we are wondering if it is becoming a strike country like France.

In addition, the economy shrinks and the polarization of society accelerates.

Germany's in addition, Orpo's board has justified the need for strike restrictions by referring to the Swedish model. Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (cook) slurred speech However, the discussion of Sweden's strike practices has led to details, which in the end have only a small meaning in terms of the situation in Finland.

The selective picking of examples from both Germany and Sweden undermines the government's credibility.

Finland's economy and its threats and opportunities differ from Sweden and Germany in many ways. The government should talk about Finland.

The author is the editor of HS.

