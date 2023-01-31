Column | In Germany, public transport is getting cheaper, and in Berlin school children travel for free

Last summer, the public transport discount campaign significantly saved carbon dioxide emissions in Germany. A new discount ticket will soon be available, which costs 49 euros per month.

in the Helsinki region public transport prices saw record increases this year. A ticket for two zones now costs 70.60 euros per month. The price of three zones is over 99 euros per month.

Another way is also possible. Germany decided last week to lower the price of public transport.

In May, the “Deutschlandticket” comes into force, which costs 49 euros per month. With the ticket, you can travel in urban public transport as well as local trains and buses in the territory of all 16 states. The ticket is not valid on express trains.

Germany is a federal state where many practices, from school curriculum to electoral systems, vary from state to state. In public transport, the same ticket still works throughout Germany.

Many people in Finland would benefit from similar thinking, because more and more people working in Helsinki lives outside the capital region.

Some German states plan to sell tickets to the poor at an even cheaper price. Berlin already introduced a 29-euro monthly ticket, which works if the ticket order is continuous.

Even before this, a free ticket has been in use in Berlin for all school children under the age of 16.

So In the Helsinki region, as in Germany, ticket prices cover about half of public transport costs and public support covers half.

Tax payers’ money is now needed more than ever to support public transport in Germany. So even those who don’t use it pay more for public transport than before.

“ It was feared that public transport would be overloaded.

The discount ticket is a continuation of last summer’s experiment, where a similar public transport ticket covering the entire country cost only nine euros per month.

Back then, there was a fear in advance that public transport would be overloaded, and in some places it happened. The train was full. In Germany, which has a population of around 83 million, around 52 million nine-euro tickets were sold last summer.

Mild symptoms and after the initial shocks, the effects of the discount ticket were summed up in several studies. The passengers were satisfied. Many had changed their car to public transport.

Association of German Transport Companies according to the discount ticket summer, 1.8 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions were avoided.

The future 49-euro ticket is not expected to create the same kind of boom in German traffic as the 9-euro ticket did. According to the researchers, an even bigger change in traffic could be achieved by further improving the functionality and supply of public transport.

The incentive to exchange a car for a train or bus is still palpable. Public transport is for passengers and not the other way around.

The writer is HS’s Berlin correspondent.