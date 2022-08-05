Column | In Europe, hot water is being saved and room temperatures are being lowered – We’re already getting used to cheap energy, but now that’s about to change.

We are used to cheap and always available energy, even though there is a sensitive global infrastructure behind the sockets, writes HS Vision columnist Kaisa Hietala.

News coverage about the possible limitation of energy distribution and measures related to energy saving dominates the headlines of newspapers all over Europe.

Companies in Central Europe are anxiously following the lists drawn up by the authorities, in which order the different industries will be placed, if the regulation of energy starts during the coming winter. On the German list, all operators are still in the same position, but in Denmark, for example, companies have already been divided into different categories according to social importance.

At the same time, the authorities are preparing consumers for energy-saving measures: people are advised to lower room temperatures and use hot water sparingly.

Cities will give up the night lighting of offices and landmarks, and in the future, hands will only be washed with cold water in public toilets.

Are in recent decades, accustomed to cheap and always available energy. However, behind the energy coming into our sockets is a vast global infrastructure and market, which, like a spider’s web, is both strong and fragile at the same time. We may have forgotten that securing energy supply is not self-evident, but requires both a belt and braces for the national energy strategy.

“ The uncertainty of energy availability has spurred the need to increase energy self-sufficiency.

My friend Lisa is a journalist living in Milan. He said that by lowering the room temperature by one degree in winter and raising it by one degree in summer, the Italian government has estimated that it will save about one million cubic meters of natural gas imported from Russia.

According to our own calculation, the saving is only about 3 percent on the scale of the country’s Russian gas consumption. When we look at Italy’s entire plan to cope with the possible end of Russian gas imports, that million cubic meters may very well become very strategic.

In Italy, it has been estimated that the replacement of Russian gas with all other energy alternatives will still leave a deficit of about three million cubic meters in the state’s energy budget. In the calculations, it is estimated that the industry will be able to save 1–2 million cubic meters in energy consumption. Consumers’ cost-saving measures aim to save the last million cubic meters in order to close the gap.

“ The energy crisis has accelerated the setting or implementation of new climate legislation in the United States as well.

In haste the changes to make up for a possible gas deficit would increase the use of the most polluting fossil energy in the short term. Italy could replace up to 35 percent of Russian gas imports by deploying the country’s entire coal power capacity.

This would also mean that Italy can say goodbye to its Paris Agreement goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 60 percent by 2030. A potential solution to the energy crisis would be accompanied by a shift towards higher carbon dioxide emissions at a time when Europe has wanted to set an example in reducing emissions.

European however, the storm cloud lurking above has a thin silver lining. The uncertainty of energy availability has spurred the need to increase energy self-sufficiency. Authorities, companies and citizens alike are asking about it. Since few European countries are significant sellers of fossil energy, energy efficiency and the opportunities brought by renewable energy as a domestic energy source play a significant role in the self-sufficiency debate. Both of these are also good tools in the fight against climate change.

The energy crisis has accelerated the establishment and implementation of new climate legislation in the United States as well. Surprisingly, the political parties have found a common understanding that energy security and supporting new forms of energy with lower emissions have a solid connection. The endless “either-or” debate has quickly moved to a “both-and” debate. The energy crisis made us see the energy transition as a logical decision instead of an ideological whim.