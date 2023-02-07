Column | In England, Christians are older than ever, Muslims are young and non-religious are youthful

According to statistics, the average Christian in England and Wales is already 51 years old. The average Muslim is 27 years old, and the non-religious is 32 years old.

About Christianity has become in England and Wales even more typical of the middle-aged and elderly.

Those published in January of statistics according to the average Christian is already 51 years old. Members of no other religion are as old.

To Christians in comparison, the average Muslim living in England or Wales is very young, only 27 years old. The average non-religious person is also young: 32 years old.

The numbers are median ages, i.e. the middle of the group. The information is based on the year 2021 census to the voluntary religion question, on which 94 percent of the respondents took a stand.

The question did not measure the depth or practice of faith. The answer only conveys which religion the respondent identifies with or feels connected to.

Even ten years earlier, in 2011, the median age of Christians was 45 years. Christians are becoming increasingly like Brexiteers: they are getting old and dying out little by little. At the same time, in the younger age groups even fewer feel a connection to Christianity.

Britain’s statistical office ONS told already last November, that the proportion of people who consider themselves Christians in England and Wales has fallen below half, or 46.2 percent, of the population for the first time. More than a third are already non-religious.

The ONS has also made England and Wales religious the map. From it you can see with the precision of the street, which religion’s adherents live where.

What is the significance of statistical data?

Religion is too important a matter to be left to priests to consider. Religions and non-religiousness influence attitudes and can explain political decision-making.

“ The average Christian is already 51 years old.

The trend will require adaptation from the Church of England. The rest of the young people also complain if the church does not change with the demand. The same pain can be seen in many other countries, including Finland.

Other religious denominations do not seem to be under as much pressure. It doesn’t always look the same in public.

In the future the vast majority of the population of England may be non-religious.

From the press and conservative The Telegraphthat left leaning The Guardian gave way to a secular humanist organization to the visionaccording to which in an even more irreligious Britain it becomes difficult to justify connecting religion to the activities of state institutions.

Now even the British national anthem begins with the word God: God save the King.

The writer is HS’s correspondent in London.