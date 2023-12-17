I've read the reports, they scolded each other again in the locker room and then sat there angrily silent and so on. Interim coach Edward Sturing was also furious, the opponent's will to win was greater. He lacked eagerness and wanting to eat something with the grass.

Sometimes numbers are stronger than letters, words and sentences.

Almere City – Vitesse 5-0.

And then I read the reaction of supporters, but I don't know whether that will make them play football better. Does it even make sense to get angry at people who can't do something? With a few exceptions, our players can do little or nothing. You also have writers who cannot write but are allowed to make books for commercial reasons, we have singers in this country who cannot sing and there are now quite a few in the House of Representatives who have no idea how a parliamentary democracy works.

Does it make sense to get angry?

I do not think so.

The highest thing coach Edward Sturing can achieve, and he has been entrusted with this, as he was also of that type himself as a player, is to lift them past a certain point, to make them so mentally ill that they look like drugged drugs supported by the home crowd. animals fly in, only then is there a chance that some, hopefully enough, points will be collected.

Furthermore, we cannot and should not blame these players. The real culprits are in the boardroom. Organizationally, Vitesse can be compared to the Russian army, once you have shot one, the next one will come running at you. It doesn't stop, nothing is spared, one idiot has not yet disappeared and the next one appears. Now we are back with general manager Peter Rovers, who is the only one who still believes in a takeover. He would prefer to transfer the club to Coley Parry, an American venture investor without any money of his own.

There is no other option than to rally behind Vitesse supporter and entrepreneur Jan Snellenburg, a self-righteous Vollidiot, who became a millionaire in a moment of clarity with the recyclable PET bottle. He resides in a villa in Velp, where he once gave me a tour. His wife was standing in the garden sculpting a nude, he summarized her art in one sentence: “It doesn't give me an erection straight away.”

He won't get that from Vitesse either, but at least he is working in the background on a rescue plan just in case, a phrase with which they mean the inevitable in Arnhem.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.