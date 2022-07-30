column | In art, the old can be new

I packed books for summer vacation. by Michel de Montaigne the first volume of essays by Sarah Waters Vigil, by Mark Haddon The curious case of the nocturnal doga couple unread by William Shakespeare play…

General education, one might say. Someone else would say quite dusty. The most recent work that ended up in the summer book bag, Jo Nesbøn detective Pelastaja is also 15 years old.

However, there are reasons for the dustiness and they go back to the Top 100 Albums book edited by Paul Gambaccini that I found in the library in my tender teenage years. I decided to listen through it. When the Schoolmates were listening to British pop and grunge, I was familiar with Motown, to Van Morrison and To Joni Mitchel. I can’t say I regret the choice. I still prefer to get my music from decades ago than from the charts

I started read more books a dozen years ago. The main reason was starting a family: there were fewer evening outings, but there was time at the edge of the sandbox.

However, it was difficult to get started: there are endless interesting books, and too many were left unfinished. I needed a system.

That’s when I figured out how to apply the list thinking I learned from pop music to literature. In 2009, Keskifinomainen listed 100 books that every Finn should read. I had read about half, I decided to read the rest as well. The rule was that each book had to be read from beginning to end before starting the next.

The experience was interesting. The list had both masterpieces and ones that were less to my taste. It’s important to learn something from everyone.

I decided to continue with the same approach. My current reading plan is based on the BBC’s 100 Books poll, then supplemented with recommendations from friends, comics and books that ended up on the shelf. Variety is the spice.

The classics are often perceived as boring or difficult. Based on my experience, some are boring, most are not, but practically everything is rewarding. When I finally got there Looking for lost time until the end, the experience was great, even though a couple of volumes earlier, the belief was already over.

And no one likes these exams for me.

What about the dustiness? Unlike food, art is not best before its date. Montaigne’s essays are almost 500 years old. But I haven’t read them before.

So they are still new to me.