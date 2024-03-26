Column | In addition to removing cell phones, we should consider whether we value persistence and curiosity

Removing smartphones from lessons can be useful in many ways, but it should not be considered the solution to all challenges in schools.

in Finland is an old firm belief that problems can be solved with laws, norms, rules and regulations.

Many times it is so, but often the aim is to give the impression of being tough or active: by fixing one corner of a big problem, it is presented that the whole problem is solved. The way is so attractive that it suits all parties and seems to please the citizens as well.

This thinking has been particularly common in the social and health sector, but recently it has been encountered more often in school discussions as well. A simple solution is often offered to Finland's falling Pisa ranking, deteriorating work peace in schools, marginalization of back-row students and declining learning results for boys: Cell phones out of lessons.

In thought makes a lot of sense.

Although the smartphone can also be used as a learning aid, it clearly hinders the concentration of most students. This is not a coincidence at all, but a feature deliberately developed for smartphones. That's why Silicon Valley leaders don't allow their children smartphones. According to the teachers, it is precisely the weakening of pupils' and students' ability to concentrate that can be seen in school work.

However, the discussion takes place as if the school is detached from the rest of society, where services, social life and the rest of everyday life are increasingly focused on smartphones. Actually, almost everyone should reduce the use of smartphones, but it is so difficult that for children, a large part of the work is left to the school.

“ A large part of the work is to be handed over to the school.

At the same time, one can avoid thinking about the influence of the current culture and general atmosphere on learning. Learning requires persistence and curiosity, neither of which are particularly fashionable or widely valued qualities these days.

However, this is such a sad idea that it is much more pleasant to talk about important topics in their own right, such as smartphones, immigration, inclusion, group sizes and money.

At schools it is already difficult to deal with the disturbing use of cell phones in lessons. However, if the teachers feel that they need a stronger support for this, one must be arranged. It is about such an important way to influence the course of the lessons.

But presenting the matter as anything other than correcting one important corner is irresponsible.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.