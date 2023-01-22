Dhe European Parliament, the United Nations and a number of states have already recognized the genocide of the Ezidis as such. Now also Germany. Incidentally, this only happened on the initiative of the Yazidi activist Gohdar Alkaidy, who submitted a petition to the Bundestag and who, in order to achieve the necessary quorum and be heard at all, collected signatures with fellow campaigners in German pedestrian zones. This is important to mention, because nothing is given to Ezidis in this country either.

Double Discrimination and Persecution

The recognition was long overdue. Around 200,000 Yezidis live in Germany, the world’s largest Yezidi diaspora. The first Ezidis came in the 1960s. As guest workers, they tried to escape the discrimination and persecution in Turkey, to which they were exposed twice – as Kurds because they were not Turks, and as Ezidis because they were not Muslims. They also fled Syria and Iraq. And in the last few years before ISIS, among them women who were raped in ISIS captivity and children who saw their parents killed.