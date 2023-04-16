Column | Immigrant problems are an uncomfortable topic to talk about, but staying silent doesn’t help

I am read I bathed Ahmed and Elina Hirvonen of the work, although based on the title it is not intended for me. It is For girls who think they are alone (WSOY, 2023). So not for men either. That would seem like voyeurism.

Fortunately, the book is now being made into a play for the National Theater. It’s so important.

Born in Somalia, but raised in Finland, Ujuni Ahmed puts the reader in front of a mirror. I have to admit that I am the kind of person for whom many things are so sensitive that I have to tactfully, or cowardly, keep quiet about them.

It is convenient and wrong. Yet that’s exactly what I’ve done.

I read a book, because it was to be evaluated by the Nonfiction Council at the Book Fair. I publicly apologized to Ujuni Ahmed there.

In the book, Ujuni Ahmed criticizes feminists for not having fought alongside Muslim women against the compulsory headscarf. She herself wears a scarf if she likes, but is against making it mandatory.

I apologized for not having done anything, although I don’t think it’s right to be forced to wear a scarf.

At the same time, I confessed that I still don’t know how I could resist the scarf compulsion without it causing a lot of fuss and squirming, and I wouldn’t know whose side I would end up standing on.

When you start talking about immigrants, you are often barked at as both cute and racist, and in the end the points always fall on the assholes.

In addition to one’s own image, staying silent has a couple of bigger problems.

When things become party politicized, it is difficult to handle them together anymore.

For example, nature conservation and mitigation of climate change were for a long time the territory of the greens, the agenda they put forward. Although the farmers certainly saw changes in nature, the Finnish Federation of Agriculture (MTK) and the center did not raise the findings, because all talk about the subject fell into the hands of the greens.

It took far too long for green development to become mainstream.

In the same way, discussions about immigrants always seem to bring attention to basic Finns, they are on its agenda. It is difficult to talk openly about immigration, be it work-related or humanitarian, and gang violence by immigrants. That is, sincerely caring, constructively and listening to all parties – as it should be.

Silence also has a cultural-religious root. As a native Finn, I am the fruit of a unified culture. I didn’t grow up in the bustle of cultures and I’m ashamed of that lack of culture.

The effort to enrich one’s own life directs attention to the good and the beautiful. It involves benevolent, polite interest and tactful teasing. Tolerance is accused of being blue-eyed.

If any of the newcomers are suspicious, I suspect that I just don’t understand the difference. Despite my studies, holiday trips and TV series, I’m a bit of a jerk.

But how far does one have to understand and what does it mean in practice?

The relationship with religion is particularly difficult. A person can believe what he wants. But what if the belief leads to harmful actions, maybe not to me, but to those within the community?

This has been discussed in relation to indigenous minorities, such as the Lastadiola people. It took a long time before they even started to find out about the sexual abuse of children within the movement.

What are Muslim children like? I didn’t know anything about that either.

In Ujuni Ahmed’s memories, the teacher slaps the hands of the children in the Koranic school. That is, in Finland. Children are also beaten at home. Young people are punished by being sent to Somalia, and the Finnish teacher does not ask after the absent one. Ujuni Ahmed has such memories from here.

Keeping silent about problems is in no one’s interest.

As a native Finn it’s hard to remember that disciplinary violence against children is allowed in most countries of the world. It is considered a good way to raise a child. Spanking, whipping, blocking.

Where do the children of those who came from elsewhere live at home? Does discipline affect youth violence?

I’ve thought the most about Ujuni Ahmed’s memories after reading about something that’s incredibly difficult to talk about. I’ll tell you in a whisper: it is the role of immigrant mothers.

Many are housewives: There are many children. A huge deal. And yet they make wonderful dishes. Hero mothers.

It’s not always their choice.

Ujuni Ahmed describes how a mother who used to sunbathe in a bikini when she was young in her home country is conservative in Finland and keeps traditions alive.

I think that housewives have the worst integration. They don’t learn the language. They don’t get Finnish friends. They cannot find their place in the new country.

It affects children. To how children learn the Finnish language. To how steep is the gap between the two cultures in which the children grow up. When the young people are studying or having fun, mother is waiting at home, who is still crying for the old homeland.

In the book, Ujuni Ahmed says that he feels that Somalia is his homeland more than Finland.

It feels a bit bad – I immediately think why Finland doesn’t qualify.

I made up a reason. Newcomers do not discover the best aspects of Finland. Forests and lakes, a lived relationship with nature, they make us happy.

How could a natural relationship be born and established?

That’s what I would ask. But even that is a risky topic.