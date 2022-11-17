Column | I’m watching the World Cup football and I’m hoping for a cheeky take from Denmark

Interest in the World Cup in Qatar is somewhat weak, even dull.

“Football it’s a noble game, hello to you people in the stands.”

This was the stanza in the support song of FC Kuusys, the most successful Finnish football team in the European arenas. “Kyykkä” reached the quarterfinals of the European Cup (now the Champions League) in the 1985–1986 season.

There can be many opinions on whether football was still noble at that time. Not to mention the action that happened behind the scenes.

The verse of the supporter’s song comes to mind strongly when thinking about the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on Sunday. There is really nothing noble about them.

Qatar’s human rights problems and other grievances have been written about, will be written about during the Games and hopefully even after the Games. But now the consideration is how to approach watching the games.

Especially on social media, some have stated that they are not going to watch the games. A football player has also said this Riku Riski, who refused to participate in the Finnish national football team’s camp in Qatar in 2019. Correspondingly, Tim Sparv, former Huuhkajie captain and prominent critic of Qatar watching the races.

There are many questions. Why would you miss these games if you have watched the matches of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 or, for example, the Olympics in Beijing last winter? Should you immediately change the channel if the Saudi-owned Newcastle match is on the TV screen?

The annexation of Crimea did not lead to a World Cup boycott, but the attack on Ukraine banned Russia from international sports and also took away the opportunity to play in the World Cup in Qatar.

“ Fifa did not intend to make any changes.

The more correct question is, what would have been the reason that would have caused the International Football Association Fifa to reverse its decision and change the host of the competition. Military action in Qatar?

Fifa had no intention of making any changes at any point. Or there was one intention: Fifa dreamed of turning these games into a tournament of 48 countries. Now there are 32 teams involved.

of the Games not watching won’t improve Qatar’s human rights record, but if you don’t watch the games, your personal decision is nothing to laugh at.

I myself watch the matches and also write about the games. But the interest in the World Cup in Qatar is somewhat weak, even dull.

The best thing would be for the Danish team to care less about the ban given by Fifa before the Games and put on their “Human Rights for All” shirts – brazenly right before the match starts.

The writer is a sports reporter for HS