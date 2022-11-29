Column | Ikea’s departure has shocked many Russians more than the war

Of the Western companies, Ikea was probably the most loved by Russians, but even its departure has not made them question the actions of the administration. Consumption continues in domestic stores.

Russian middle-class homes have become increasingly familiar to the Finnish villager in twenty years.

The rosewood-colored furniture has been replaced by Ikea’s collapsible white furniture, and decorative panels have been hung on the walls instead of an oriental-looking carpet.

Ikea is the reason for the harmonization of home interior design.

Christo Grozevin, Russia researcher of investigative journalism group Bellingcat from the interview (HS 26.10.) I remembered the last sentence: “Yandex [Venäjän suurin hakukone] one of the most popular questions throughout the war has been ‘when will Ikea return to Russia’.”

Ikea’s the closing of the doors undoubtedly seems to have shocked many Russians more than the war of aggression in Ukraine.

The Swedish giant managed to operate in Russia for 22 years. Its products have been a huge success in Russia.

Both the opening of the first store in Moscow in 2000 and the closing of twenty stores across the country in March of this year caused a rush.

On closing day, I stood in a queue of several hundred meters in one of the “Mega-Ikeas” in the capital. Like many others, I was left licking my fingers.

The police were guarding the front door of Ikea, where Russians frustrated by the queue tried to enter. Customers poured out of the store with fully loaded freight carts. A woman had bought 300 doormats.

Cultural anthropologist According to Ljubava Šatohina, Russians have been drawn to Ikea not only by attractive products and relatively affordable prices.

In addition to them, Russians have been interested in getting to know the “other kind”, i.e. the Western way of life and consumption.

“The ruble crisis has drastically reduced travel, so a visit to Ikea has become a domestic window to the Western world”, says Šatohina, who works at the strategic consulting company Gemic in Helsinki wrote four years ago.

In Russian in the media This year, psychologists have been thinking about how the Russians will cope with Ikea’s final withdrawal from Russia.

According to one psychologist, Ikea’s departure caused many queuers to have an atavistic fear of shortages and empty shelves stemming from Soviet times.

“ “Black Friday” was also celebrated in Russia.

According to another expert, Ikea gave Russians a sense of inclusion when they could do everything in the store themselves: choose and measure the products, pick them up from the shelf, take them home and assemble them.

In the Ikea queue, Muscovites said they understood the reason for the departure, but assured that they would get over the loss. That seems to have happened.

Moscow’s shopping centers celebrated the American consumerism festival, “Black Friday”, over the weekend. Even the departure of Ikea has not made Russians question the actions of their administration. On the other hand, in Russian home stores, the door was slammed shut.

The author is HS’s Moscow correspondent.