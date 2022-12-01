Column | If the school food doesn’t taste good, it doesn’t necessarily indicate that the students are picky

Children could be made to eat school meals if they really wanted to.

I wrote a while ago I talk (HS 1.11.) from school food. The story told how students sneak into the store during recess because the food doesn’t taste good.

Soon, the story’s comment field was filled with feedback, in which students who avoided school food were thought to be picky eaters.

Maybe some of the students are. Based on my own experiences, I would say that it is also about something else.

I have have four children who eat well at home. They may not eat anything at school. It’s not about not getting used to new tastes, because for years I’ve been in the habit of trying one new food every week.

We often have basically the same foods at home as at school, but in practice it’s about different foods. The difference comes from how and what kind of ingredients the food is made from.

When trying to make school food as cheap and healthy as possible, the equation doesn’t work. The fish soup I make beats the school fish soup because it has more fish and a dollop of cream. But the price for it will be more than for a school dose.

For example, in 2021 Vantaa spent 1.77 euros for one serving. It’s very little.

Students there are other reasons for going to the grocery store than the fact that the school food doesn’t taste good.

When I went to a speaking gig to taste school food, I ate everything that was offered. It was a vegetarian day: pumpkin soup, a roll and apple pie were on the menu.

The food was edible, but light. Already after a couple of hours I was hungry, even though I did nothing but sit. I’m no longer growing sideways, unlike teenagers who are in the most intense phase of growth.

“ Vegetarian Day creates confrontation.

I agree with Arja Lyytikäinen, the general secretary of the State Nutrition Advisory Board, who I interviewed for the story, who does not support only vegetarian food days. Vegetarian food is too light for some, and vegetarian food day creates an unnecessary confrontation between omnivores and vegetarians.

One or two a year ago, a pilot experiment was carried out at Veromäki school in Vantaa, which was connected to the Kaikki yö project of the Norwegian Board of Education. School children were offered more of their favorite foods. There were, for example, spinach dumplings and a box of macaroni. The turnover grew so enormously that the food often ran out.

The experiment proved that schoolchildren can be made to eat if they want to. It’s about whether we want to. Maybe it’s easier to blame picky students than to admit that you don’t want to put more money or invest in tasty food.

Jonna Hovi-Horkan

The author is HS’s city reporter.