Column | If only we had more speeches – you can take encouragement from Sanna Marini’s revelation

Speeches have enormous power. Holding them should not be left only to those who are leaders or fearless performers.

All know such people.

Relatives or extroverts in a group of friends who spontaneously get up from their chairs at a party and give a memorable speech. Just like that. “If I can do something,” they begin, and in the next few minutes something is heard that makes everyone fall silent with emotion or admiration. It’s good to talk!

If only more of us were that kind of person.

Speeches – of all kinds – are the most powerful form of verbal expression. They create a miraculous effect that elevates whole groups of people above the ordinary.

English word toast is “maljapuhe” in Finnish. The concept is great: a low-threshold form of speech. Speechless for those who are not allowed to give official speeches. It’s a shame that in Finland it is often reduced to gibberish.

Today, even very young children are taught how to perform. When I was four years old in kindergarten, they practiced singing in front of others. If you didn’t want to sing alone, you could bring a friend along. Excited, said the child at home.

Finns are not really known as speakers – or as speech givers. How many speeches that received international attention can you remember?

Of course, there are Great Speeches, milestones in political history. “Summer continues. Summer”, Urho Kekkonen ended his famous speech, quoting Lauri Viita. “Unless we know for sure how it will turn out, let’s assume that everything will turn out well”, said Mauno Koivisto. That also went down in history.

“ Speeches are the strongest form of oral expression.

Three weeks ago, outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) stepped into the podium at Yankee Stadium in New York and addressed 38,000 people. Be brave and fearless, was Marin’s message to the American students. The financial magazine Forbes invited the speech “for a master class in fearlessness”.

The sixteen-minute long speech may not go down in the world books due to its content, but no Finnish leader has received this kind of attention before.

Exciting, he admitted before the h-moment To the editor of HS.

You get strength from the crowd, Marin also said.

None of course, the speaker at the summer wedding should not compare himself to the prime minister. Politicians have a harder time than us regular shiverers. Their persuasiveness must not waver, even if it makes them nervous.

Even those who are neither leaders nor fearless should give speeches. They might have something great to say too.

The writer is HS’s news manager.