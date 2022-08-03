Column | If only Sweden were right

Sweden disarmed its army because it believed in eternal peace. Some Swedes had time to grow up in a country that was not prepared to defend its country with weapons. How did it affect their thinking?

Annoyancethat the world was not what the Swedes thought.

When the Berlin Wall fell and the Soviet Union fell, the Swedes thought that Europe had had enough of war.

The new era would be peaceful, the Swedes believed: What would we need soldiers and conscripts for? After the disasters of the world wars, no one would want to go to war and spend their only life attacking other countries to kill and torture their fellow species.

No one would take on such a senseless thing as war.

Between 1991 and 2002, Sweden disbanded more than 90 percent of its army units.

There would be eternal peace ahead, so now it would be time to focus on something completely different than war preparations. General conscription was also abolished in 2010. Sweden’s new generations were allowed to grow up in a country where there was no need to think about war or the fact that soon after elementary school you would have to train yourself to become a soldier.

What freedom!

Is difficult to assess and study what kind of impact Sweden’s decision had on the psyche of the nation. How much new ideas and energy were released when the decision-makers diverted the nation’s thoughts away from national defense? What happened when the idea of ​​national defense died?

The decision was brave, but maybe the Swedes really believed in peace or trusted that someone would come to help in a time of need. The United States, which had secretly promised Sweden protection before? Or Finland, which had perhaps never left the dugout.

Of course, Sweden eventually had to admit quite quickly that the decision was a mistake. Maybe something good came of giving up the army for a while, but at the same time it put the whole country’s future at risk.

In Sweden, it was understood that a country without its own army could soon have someone else’s army.

“ The decision put the country’s future at risk.

Now Sweden invests huge sums in its army, is about to join NATO, and the defense forces and the defense minister dream of introducing defense into the school curriculum.

Sweden has an expensive and exhausting journey ahead of it, but fortunately the will to defend the country is high in the country.

Sweden is now having to pay for thinking the world was the way it should be. Although Sweden was wrong, the idea was beautiful. And those who believed in that idea got to live in a beautiful world – like a dream, even for a moment.

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent.