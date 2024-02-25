Can municipalities ignore laws that they do not want? You would think not, but there appears to be more space than expected. Every now and then a municipality appears in the news that has its own ideas. One arose on LinkedIn interesting discussion about a column by Thorbecke professor Geerten Bogaard. He wondered about three recent examples of municipal apostasy whether they were constitutionally acceptable. According to him, this was possible if those decisions were 'arguable', the municipality continued to adhere to the rules of the game and accepted the judge's decision.

The responses below showed once again why constitutional law is such a special legal area. There are quite a few principles in constitutional and administrative law. However, nowhere else is adapting, tailoring or reinventing as pleasant as in constitutional law. See also the tinkering in the formation with 'extra-parliamentary' cabinets, minority cabinets, in various tolerance variants. Constitutional law is less a bible than a toolbox and is known as 'living law', which politicians are allowed to tamper with. So creative with Thorbecke.

Others may think that governments must always adhere to laws and regulations. That when city council members swear to be 'faithful to the Constitution' and 'abide by laws', they mean it. And that they therefore commit perjury, are punishable or at least act unlawfully or improperly if they do not do so. After all, don't we know the 'legality principle' which prescribes that all government action is based on law? And that they apply to everyone? Yet surprisingly few aldermen, councilors or mayors are arrested for constitutional violations.

Bogaard gave recent examples of Amsterdam, Utrecht and Westland, which recently turned a thumbs down on 'The Hague'. The first had its own ideas about the boa uniform, Utrecht gave its own twist to the participation law and Westland promised to keep the dispersal law at bay. I am used to administrative rebellion from the Republic of Amsterdam – that is local DNA there. I already knew that the white market gardening village of Westland will throw its asses in the face when, for example, something as modern as constitutionally permitted Islamic education appears. But it still surprises me about Utrecht – such a neat, nothing-to-happen junction city where everything is in the middle. is? But they decided to exempt their social assistance recipients from a number of national rules. They subsequently saw that decision annulled by the minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (Hugo de Jonge). Now they still hope from the highest administrative court their own space to get. Bogaard views it approvingly in principle. 'Going down fighting' is permitted in constitutional law, he believes. As long as your arguments are reasonable, substantiated by local circumstances.

Sometimes it's easy too. Take Amsterdam's plan to, like Utrecht and Arnhem, allow its own boas to wear 'religious symbols' in principle. This was in direct contradiction with – attention – the 'lifestyle neutrality guideline boa' of the Minister of Justice. In it, Dilan Yesilgöz tries to strike the most directive tone possible, about 'strict neutrality' and 'necessary compliance'. However, she also recognizes that guidelines are not laws, but nothing more than 'letters'. Municipalities are autonomous as employers. The boa uniform was invented by the municipalities – the minister has no more say about it than he does about the city hall usher's (coat) suit. If the minister had not abolished the municipal police at the time, there would have been a right to speak. Not now.

In the Westland, the municipal council is opposed to the dispersal law. Per adopted motion it is stated that “we will not allow anything to be imposed on us”. Which in turn suggests that legislation is a menu of options. Yet the argument that seven hundred asylum migrants among all those greenhouses is not feasible is quite a plausible position, according to Bogaard. The result is that it is the administrative judge who decides which laws municipalities do and do not have to obey. The judge will then be accused even more often of having taken the place of the legislator, namely to keep two quarreling governments apart. Not a pretty sight either. Then 'municipality, obey the law' is a clearer starting point.

Folkert Jensma is a legal editor and writes every other week on Mondays.