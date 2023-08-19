Column | If I get hate feedback from a reader, I invite him to the chef.

Society and the world are full of scumbags, where people of a completely different kind than me live, writes HS Vision editor Emil Elo.

Turku Humalistonkatu was on duty in the early 2000s Pass– a man who always tipped his fellow travelers 50 cents. The youthful Pasi had long hair, a heavy taste in music and a clear understanding of the change in the value of money.

As the years passed, Pasi’s tax increased to 80 cents, and when I moved out of town in 2010, he already asked for one euro as a homework gift.

A street legend from Turku who opened his own story 12 years ago on the Suomi24 discussion board. There had been love until it had been replaced by cruelty. The way of life was my own choice.

I have no information about Pasi’s current whereabouts.

I hope that Pasi is alive and has reached the internet, where he is treated perhaps a little more kindly among his kind than on the streets of Turku. I hope he got to vote, even though he probably voted for a completely different candidate than I did.

Stateside while I was living, I got to know a few people who believed in the Qanon conspiracy theory, who really felt that Joe Biden the presidency means the victory of pedophilia.

They were confusing conversations when I asked what that means in practice.

“You know. He’s a pedophile, and then raping children becomes the new normal. Also, I have a lot of guns at home ready to defend myself when Antifa attacks if Biden wins,” Pennsylvania resident Eddie told calmly at his desk about early autumn 2020.

Until a few years ago, he had been a Danube democrat, who had started to die when faced with unemployment Hillary Clinton elitism. Slowly, through the internet, Eddie had learned how the world actually works.

Argumentation had no place in these discussions, but the moments were worth using as a trip to get to know a different way of thinking.

Recently, Eddie has come to my mind in Finnish internet discussions. When faced with thinking clearly detached from reality, which is even dangerous when it spreads, I thought about how Eddie loved his cats.

He drank tea and not coffee. Eddie bragged that he has voted in every election and plans to continue to do so.

“ We often paint society as a mess that looks like ourselves, when it’s really a patchwork of stories.

At work in the summer I met at dinner To Ninawho, in addition to the Savo dialect, has a blind love for Finnish endurance running.

The political scientist was able to list the results of the Kaleva Games since the 1990s. Samuli Vasala was and still is Nina’s great hero.

The child of Somali refugees, Nina, who moved from Kuopio to Helsinki as a child, enthusiastically analyzed how good Vasala’s half-marathon record of 1 hour 8 minutes and 43 seconds is, but seemed depressed when thinking about how many Finns see her as just another statistic among others.

Whenever he goes to the store, it feels like people are staring. Nina doesn’t want to use Tinder, because every day she just felt bad.

“I couldn’t stand being called a monkey when I’m not.”

From this perspective, he makes his voting decision in every election.

Old my school friend Villewhose real name will remain unsaid, is an economically tolerably funny guy who reminded us during the election that “it doesn’t matter who wins, because it doesn’t change your life radically”.

As a white straight man raised by a well-to-do family, I could relate.

There are too many stone legs. Even the first floor wouldn’t budge, even if taxes went up by ten percentage points or public health care stopped altogether.

However, Ville is also a racist.

So modern that he thinks skin color doesn’t matter, but classically so that skin color always matters.

Thinking that is difficult to understand and impossible to accept.

Of course, it stems from the background story. Parents are hogging the n-word. Ville grew up in a small town where he had no experience with other kinds of people.

The votes reek of protest to others who don’t even want to understand.

We paint often as society’s scum like ourselves, even though it’s really a patchwork of stories.

In my opinion, the bends and corners behind one’s own homogenous hole are the most interesting places to visit in society. I love the moment when I talk to someone who thinks completely different than me, because there is always a reason for that.

I know for me it’s a safe quest because there’s, well, nothing at stake.

But I couldn’t say I’m a curious person if I wasn’t genuinely curious. That’s why I’ve often invited readers to cook if they send hate feedback. Welcome!