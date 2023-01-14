Column | If human life were seen as miserable and brutal instead of a harmonious utopia, would we value our achievements more?

The default value of human life is miserable, raw and short, not the absence of problems, writes HS Visio columnist Matti Tyynysniemi in his last HS Visio column.

A year the beginning is a good time for self-help thoughts. For my taste, a very traditional one is a better tool for thinking than a bag of new ones: is the glass half empty or half full?

This can lead to several valuable ideas for today. First of all, it is a rather open-ended proof that things can be justifiably looked at from different points of view. Opinions don’t have to be a zero-sum game, but different “camps” can both have a pointif they highlight different aspects of the disputed issue.

Many things said and left unsaid are ones that you can be angry about if you want to or not be angry about, understand or not understand if you want to. There would often be ingredients for both approaches. Applies to numerous areas of life, private and public.

I don’t mean that everything has to be accepted, or that some views cannot be considered better than others. My position would often be a bit more thought out, more constructive or more resistant to criticism, if I could also think about what a different opinion could be based on.

After all, empathy does not mean that you are on the side of the other person or that you agree, but the ability to understand how things look from the other’s point of view. There is rarely too much empathy.

“ I’m not saying that you can’t complain about anything, if things are better than hunter-gatherers or at least stegosaurs.

Half way however, the glass is not only an aid for interaction, it can also be thought about on its own. In connection with adversities, for example, you can remind yourself of the countless adversities that have not happened so far. People also tend to get used to everything, so it’s sometimes worth remembering that in the present moment there may be many things that were previously strongly desired or sought after.

The glass also guides you to ask what is the normal state of things. Should we be happy that the glass has been filled to half? Or is the glass normally full and the half glass a sign that something is wrong?

I often find myself thinking about the natural state of things when reading dinosaur books with my child. When you zoom out a little from the burning questions of the day, you can realize that on the scale of the universe, the earth or life on the earth, man, not to mention many aspects of our current form of life, has only existed for a while.

If, for example, the trains are late, is it a deviation from normal to worse? Or is the entire existence of public transport quite a departure from the starting point? Sometimes (back in the day) it has been said that people think money comes from the wall and electricity from the outlet, and there may be some truth to this.

I don’t say you can’t complain about anything if things are still better than hunter-gatherers or at least stegosaurs. Striving for better seems to be quite natural for the human species as well. But if we tend to see the glass as full by default, does this hinder our ability to analyze the true nature of problems?

“ If, on the other hand, balancing with the calendar is a normal feature of knowledge work, does this give an opportunity to approach it more calmly?

If you consciously or unconsciously think that the normal state of things is some kind of absence of problems, there must be some reason for deviations from this. And when looking for a reason, we also sensitively look for the culprit.

On an individual level, you can wonder if the rush and pending work piling up on the to-do list are disturbances compared to the norm, where the situation is under control. If they are, this can create a lot of pressure and feelings of inadequacy. If, on the other hand, balancing with the calendar is a normal feature of knowledge work, does this give you the opportunity to approach it more calmly and be kinder to yourself and actually get more done?

Similarly, if, for example, the difficulties of the public finances are seen as a deviation from the norm, does the mind more easily seek that the system must “leak” from something, be it tax evasion, work avoidance or something else?

A more analytical starting point for many issues would be that the prevailing situation, with its good and bad sides, may very well result from the complex interaction of numerous factors. Would it be easier to make prioritization and value choices together if it is accepted that the need for such is not necessarily anyone’s fault?

If the starting point of human life was seen to be closer to “miserable, raw and short” than to a harmonious utopia, would this lead to appreciating the institutions that man has so far managed to build, with all their flaws?

Can we really focus on improving the existing instead of waiting for easy solutions to be found?