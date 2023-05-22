Column | If e-scooters follow the example of cyclists, about half of them will wear helmets in 2050

Helmets are still not seen as part of electric kickboarding, unlike in other sports prone to head injuries.

Attitudes towards the use of a helmet have become more favorable in recent years.

In my childhood, it was common that not all adults wore helmets on the ski slopes. Now those who ski without a helmet are a clear minority, and they do get noticed.

The same phenomenon can be seen in cycling. On a bike run, I heard when a child yelled loudly at a helmetless man cycling in front of me: “Where’s my helmet?”

It’s no wonder that in the situation it was the child who enlightened the adult about protecting the head. Children of primary school age are the most diligent bicycle helmet users in Finland.

Of course, there is always room for improvement: Liikenneturva’s two years ago I estimate half of Finns use a bicycle helmet. So half of it is not used. The situation was much worse in the early 1990s: only four percent wore helmets.

“The use of helmets has gradually become more common in cycling. Last spring, 95 percent responded in a poll that they had a positive attitude towards the use of helmets,” says Liikenneturva’s liaison manager Leena Piippa. He is particularly familiar with cycling and children’s traffic education.

Is however, a sport, if you can call it a sport, where the helmet shines through its absence: electric kickboarding, which has exploded in popularity.

The statistics about e-scooters are hard to read. A significant part of electric scooters’ injuries are moderate or severe, says Hus’s work statement. It analyzed 446 patients injured in electric scooter accidents during 2021. 14 of them were reportedly wearing helmets. The number is confusingly small, because Finns are a helmet-friendly nation.

Perhaps the low use of helmets is explained by the fact that few people have a helmet with them when they take their rented electric scooter under.

If e-scooters are following the trend in cycling, in 2050 half of them will wear a helmet. It will require a lot of work and education and many unnecessary accidents.

“Influencing behavior is slow,” Piippa assesses.

Perhaps the time will come when the easiest life insurance – a helmet – will be seen as part of electric scootering, as it is seen in other sports where there is a risk of falling and injury.

The author is HS’s children’s news editor.