Column | I woke up after 24 years to the fact that I have to buy water for the cupboards in my home

Column|The authorities have long recommended that households prepare for various disruption situations. How many people have the recommended amount of water in their cupboards? I have now.

We lived in our detached house for 24 years. The yard of the house had and still has two own wells, a ring well and a drill well.

The wells are located in the extension of the Salpausselkä ridges and, according to accurate measurements, produce high-quality drinking water. The water is ice cold and tastes so good that our friends always filled their canisters from the tap.

Now we have moved. The water flowing from our sewers is no longer completely organic and as such pure groundwater, but comes from a river. The solid matter has been removed from it, it has been absorbed in the ridge areas of the artificial groundwater plant, pumped, transported and chlorinated. It tastes different.

Today the water plant burglaries that came to light in the summer have come closer now in a different way than before. I have noticed that we no longer have our own well.

The drinking water requirements of the 72-hour or three-day home supply recommended by the authorities take up physical space. According to the official recommendation, one person needs about two liters of clean drinking water per day. Since water is also needed for cooking and hygiene, according to the authorities, the total water requirement is 10–20 liters per person per day.

In a household of two adults and one dog, this would mean several buckets of water in three days. Strictly interpreted, up to 13 buckets.

“ I don’t know how to rely only on the help of others.

In an emergency, even less would do, of course. In addition, in the event of disruptions to the water supply, backup water distribution will also be arranged if necessary.

Archipelago the residents have always been masters of preparation. The houses stay warm and the cupboards are stocked with basic foodstuffs and other necessities, so that we have always managed to last even longer.

I also have so much islander blood used to bad weather flowing in my veins that I can’t just rely on the help of others. Reasonable preparation is self-evident. When the preparedness matters are in order, you don’t have to think about them every day and you can live your everyday life normally.

After a little reflection, the water issues were also resolved.

Ten-liter spring water canisters are sold in grocery stores for a few euros. According to the Security of Supply Center, bottled water stays good for a few years if needed, while tap water put in a canister only lasts about a week. Now we have a few of these spring water tonks in our closet. In addition, I bought buckets with lids and drinking water preservation tablets, which can be used to preserve tap water for months when needed.

Overreaction? Totally pointless?

Hopefully.

The author is a journalist at HS Turku.