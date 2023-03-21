Column | I went to Dima Bilan’s concert, but I found out about his political position before I bought a ticket

In Russia, a culture that bows to the West has been banned again. Culture makers are only allowed to take a stand for the motherland or offer an escape from contemporary reality without references to politics.

in Russia the resident culture lover is faced with a new kind of problem. Whose concert can you really go to when the performances of musicians classified as “anti-state” are prohibited?

Eurovision entrant Dima Bilan performed in two sold-out concerts in February in Moscow, while fellow Eurovision entrant Maniža took to the stage last week in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Maniža has announced that he is against the war. He is not allowed to perform in Russia, just like other artists who publicly oppose the war.

Dima Bilan, on the other hand, has dedicated one of his songs “to the children of Donbas” and continued to perform in Russia.

Today every culture maker who looks to the West can be declared a traitor in Russia. She may be deprived of performance opportunities or an exhibition hall, like Zelfira Tregulova, the long-time director of the Tretyakov Gallery, who was fired in February.

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Culture had demanded that the museum change its exhibitions in accordance with the “spiritual and moral values” of the state. Before that, the museum had been accused of spreading a “destructive ideology”.

A cultural revolution is underway in Russia, which repeats the principles of Soviet-era socialist realism. In fact, it wasn’t even very long ago when rock music was still banned in the eastern neighbor. Now in Russia, the same road is being followed again.

Before it hadn’t occurred to me to survey the political position of any musician, but this time I researched Dima Bilan’s opinions on the internet before deciding to buy a ticket.

Bilan has supported the opposition’s large demonstrations in 2011, but on the other hand supported Vladimir Putin’s election as president the following year.

He has defended the rights of sexual minorities, but performed at a concert celebrating the occupation of Crimea.

“ A cultural revolution is underway in Russia.

I missed live music, and decided to buy tickets to the concert regardless. It was pure entertainment without any hint of politics.

The artist encouraged the audience to forget current issues for a while and to remember the past through his music, so that for a while it would be nice, good and lighter.

in Russia there are also artists who take a strong stand for the motherland in their music and on stage. Other artists who stayed in the country remain part of escapism – offering an escape from contemporary reality.

It is telling that the most watched domestic film of all time in Russia premiered at the beginning of the year Cheburashkain which the main character is Muksis, a fairy tale character created by the writer Eduard Uspenski.

It’s a perfect feel-good movie, which is obviously in demand in Russia.

The author is HS’s Moscow correspondent.