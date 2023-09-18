Column | I went to America and was asked to be quiet

At the US lecture, the setting was reversed: introverts didn’t have to perk up.

Extroverts, restrain yourselves. This was the most important thing I learned on my study trip to America.

My continuing education took place in a small classroom at a New York university. There were 21 students and more charming teachers. They spoke without paper, involved and made the audience laugh, entertained and poured information into our heads. We expected a lot from them, as they expected from us: participation, commenting, challenging and preparation. And a few basics.

Such advice we received:

1. Respect other people’s time. Come in time. If the lecture starts at 9 a.m., take your seat at 8:45 a.m. You have time to get coffee, go to the bathroom and open the computer so that the lecture can start exactly at nine o’clock. It is polite to the lecturer and others.

2. Respect other people’s input. When someone else is on the floor – especially if they’re presenting something they’ve prepared beforehand – don’t do anything else. Focus. Do it to learn, but above all, do it out of respect for others. Anything else – like scrolling through your cell phone or doing other things at the same time – is, well, just plain rude.

3. Respect the trust. When someone is speaking, don’t quote them by name anywhere unless you’ve first verified that what they said can be quoted. Don’t gossip about what you hear. When you commit to this rule, you promote the building of trust in the group. That makes it easier for everyone to dare to speak.

Part of course, the instructions were also familiar from Finland. Like being asked to respect extroverts, introverts and ambiverts in the group. It was also talked about that someone might want to rest on their own between lectures. “Don’t be offended if I don’t want to go out to eat together. That’s who I am,” said one.

“ The responsibility lies first with those who vote.

But I was most pleased with the instruction, which advised extroverts to restrain themselves. Those who are quieter or come to the situation more slowly were not given the responsibility to “be brisk”, but the situation was reversed: the responsibility was on those who are sensitively the first to speak. “Give me space. Especially if you find yourself being voted for the third time. Take a break and wait for the others to catch up.”

I remembered for a moment. When I got home, I immediately forgot.

The author is the head of lifestyle editorial at HS.