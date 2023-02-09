The Soviet Union was in reality a prison of nations, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

What the soon-to-be 13-year-old is making his first visit to the Soviet Union, on a class trip to Vyborg?

Change rubles in the dark from a jobber in Monrepos park. Buys cheap cigarettes for sale in Finland with roubles. Visits the tourist-only currency exchange in Berjozka.

That’s the amount of joy when a sixth-grader made the marks earned by handing out newspapers stink!

I bought ironic gifts: bad candies for my siblings, some nasty perfume for my mother, a gilded Lenin relief for myself, and Viktor Šerstobitov’s new information book “Solving the National Question in the USSR” for my father.

On the way home I read the book and laughed: terrible Soviet propaganda emphasizing the peaceful coexistence of nations in a multi-hundred million superpower.

Only a couple of years passed, and the entire Soviet Union collapsed. One significant reason was precisely the issue of nationality, i.e. the fact that the country was in reality a prison of nations.

I and all my peers rejoiced as nation after nation—Lithuanians, Estonians, Georgians—gathered in the squares, demonstrated their mass power, and crushed the enslaving system.

On the weekend I thought of Šerstobitov’s book when I read Helsingin Sanomat editor Jenni Jeskanen’s great reportage from Buryatiafrom the shores of Baikal.

Relative to the population, Buryatia, with a million inhabitants, is at the top in the number of people killed in the Russian war of aggression.

“ Maybe three minutes passed when the Russian militias appeared.

Once we traveled with Tunna Milonoff to the capital of Buryatia, Ulan-Ude. The most psychedelic sight of the city was the huge head of Lenin. The biggest in the world, they said.

At five in the morning, while the city was still sleeping, we went to the central square to photograph the head. We chatted with the Buryat man who was sweeping the square and offered him small vodka glasses.

But big brother was watching. Maybe three minutes passed when the Russian militias appeared from somewhere to fight us and the sweeper.

in Buryatia I realized for the first time how significantly Russia and its predecessors have prospered through colonialism.

When the Europeans colonized the world, the Russians did the same to their neighbors. And although many have been freed from the yoke – including Finland – the nationality issue is still far from resolved in Russia.

I bought the book about Vyborg in 1987, and by 1989, things started to happen in the Soviet republics.

I hope that it won’t be long before Ulan-Ude’s central square is set by non-Russian militias.

The author is a TV producer, writer, international adventurer and chess referee who believes that the dissolution of the Russian Federation is the way to a more peaceful coexistence.