Column | I was milking a goat and realized that there is no future in eating meat

We treat animals as disposable commodities. It doesn’t stand up to closer inspection. Everyone can make a difference with their diet.

I left in May to Slovakia to milk goats. A house had been renovated in the courtyard of the ancient castle ruins, where the goats lived at one end and the people at the other.

Milking was tough. We crouched down next to the goat and cleaned its stomach of poop sticks stuck to its hair.

The udders also had to be wiped. I did it too fumblingly, causing the goat to step on the leg. One of the goats had udders that fit perfectly in my hand. It let milk at first, but then ran away and the milk spilled. The other one only had one huge udder, which I squeezed with two hands (sounds bad, but yes, it was a female).

One of the goats was the color of cream coffee, and it was always the last one left inside to make a fuss. It didn’t want to be milked by an inexperienced tuner. We tried to forcefully hold it by the horns with the farm worker. As a last resort, it came up with laying down on the ground, which made milking impossible.

Goat was too smart for me. Finally, the owner of the farm milked it, and the goat said nothing more. I’m not an animal-loving person, and goats have mostly come to mind in the past with Satan worship, but suddenly I was a big fan. What personalities they are!

Some of the little ones were particularly social, and they came to me barking. I sat like that on my lap for two weeks, until the host came to say that they had parasites.

These goats were allowed to spend their days wherever they wanted. Most animals don’t live like that. People use animals as if they were disposable consumer goods.

in Finland together a broiler house can hold 35,000 birds. They live for five weeks, although the natural lifespan of chickens is 5-9 years.

Pigs, on the other hand, are slaughtered at the age of 5–6 months. The testicles of male piglets are cut without anesthesia, when they are less than a week old. A piglet would certainly lie on the ground if it could prevent its testicles from being cut that way. But it can’t.

Vegetarian diet causes 75 percent less climate emissions and water pollution than a meat-rich diet. An individual person may feel that nothing can be done about climate change. However, stopping meat eating has undeniable effects.

Intensively produced meat has no future in a world changed by the climate disaster. The sooner it is understood, the better.

The author is the editor of HS.