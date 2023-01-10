Column | I was in the pizza line, but then I lost my appetite – American restaurants are forced into an oppressive practice

If only you could focus on eating even in a fast food restaurant.

I was Recently, I was hungry in the borderlands doing grocery shopping at the American shopping giant Costco. I thought I’d grab something a little salty before heading home.

In line, I had time to stare at the menu, which also had the calorie count of each portion in large letters.

Turkey sandwich, 740 kilocalories.

A slice of cheese pizza, 710 kilocalories.

A whole pizza, 4,500 kilocalories.

A reminder of the average energy requirement of an adult was affixed to the wall in capital letters. Appetite started to wane.

Such listings are a typical sight in the United States. The noble purpose is to guide people to make healthy choices in cafes and restaurants.

The craze started more than ten years ago. New York City was the first to require chain restaurants to declare the amount of energy contained in the portions on their menus.

In 2018, a law came into force, according to which chain restaurants with at least 20 locations must operate in the same way throughout the United States. This aims to focus education especially on fast food places.

Is questionablehas the practice been helpful.

One according to research, most people choose what they want from the menu anyway.

Another study by declaring the amount of energy in portions made Americans consume an average of 45 kilocalories less at a meal.

It still won’t solve America’s obesity problem. About 42 percent of Americans are overweightwhen at the turn of the millennium the number was 30.

Although focusing on numbers would guide people to healthier choices, you can ask at what cost.

Knowing about calories causes guilt, anxiety and shame for many. Many people who grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, especially, have adopted a contradictory or disturbed relationship with food due to the media image and calorie mania.

Involuntary caloric exposure has the same characteristics as forcing a recovering anorexic to step on the scale.

“ Give everyone peace of mind.

If only we could move to a practice where information is available to those who need it, but it is not rubbed in everyone’s face.

I would also like to give an instruction to everyone who sometimes feels like commenting on other people’s food: don’t. Food peace is the best way to a healthier relationship with eating.

The writer is HS’s Washington correspondent.