Column | I want to pass between onion domes, Lenin and swastikas

We only know how to tear down old statues and make new ones. But statues are not erected to angels, because man is not an angel but flesh and foolishness.

In the year 2100 Finland (this word is forbidden) is a western province of China. The Finnish language has almost disappeared. The youth speak Mandarin and despise everything Finnish.

In the center of Helsinki, the pedestal of Mannerheim’s statue has been preserved as a skating rink. The statue was removed after the establishment of Chinese rule in Northern Europe, but the name Mannerheim can still be distinguished on the pedestal. People don’t know what it means anymore. On top of the pedestal is a new monument to the founders of the first Chinese restaurants in Helsinki.

Paavo Haavikko writes that when you take down statues, save the bases, because they have a use. In the new statue carved in the shape of a Peking duck, Finnishness is represented by Santa’s bun and hat.

An example shows what could be wrong with removing statues.

One or two a year ago, statues that were seen as justifying racism were removed in the West. In Finland, we had to wait for the crisis in Ukraine to remove the statues. It has been announced that Lenin’s statues will be removed from Turku and Kotka. The World Peace statue donated by the city of Moscow will be moved in Helsinki.

In Estonia and Latvia, statues to be removed are available on the wholesale market, and removers passionate.

Who would appreciate Lenin anymore? His analysis of capitalism and imperialism is still read in academic circles, but the worse thing is that he is responsible for setting up a bloody dictatorship.

So what do I think when I see Lenin’s statue? The same when I see a swastika on the flag of the Finnish Air Force. That the world is complicated. Lenin was a torspo, but only in my childhood were his writings studied in Leninist circles from Harjavala to Ulaanbaatar. Or that Lenin spent time in Finland and got to know Finns through the trade. That the two grandfathers on the father’s side put their hopes in Lenin’s revolution. The other defected to Russia, and after being disappointed returned. Lenin is also my family’s history.

Now look carefully at the statue, so that this generation doesn’t get as bad!

Are you seen pictures of old Helsinki? The onion domes of Suomenlinna Church shine on the horizon. On Katajanokka rises the Trinity Chapel. The nationalists of the 1920s removed these monuments of Russian rule. I miss them now.

I miss history, its multiplicity and contradiction, layers and branching paths, hints of what we could have become. In Finland, there are not too many statues to the people of the past, but too few. Ask me for a list. I will immediately say a hundred people who need a statue.

While people in the 1920s and 1930s were reducing onion domes, they were adding swastikas. Now they too have a bitter aftertaste, because the people of any era do not find values ​​that would last into the next.

Largest statues are made of killers and victors, such as Mannerheim. Or Alexander II, whose statue is on Senate Square. Alexander freed the Russian serfs and gave the Finnish language rights. Then he killed the Poles and erased Poland’s name from the maps a bit like the current ruler of Russia has erased Ukraine from school books.

Alexander’s or Mannerheim’s story is not easy or simple. I love to walk in the city, in the middle of which they stand and all the beauty, strangeness and brutality of humanity is visible.

I want to live in a city with onion domes, Lenin statues and swastikas. I don’t want to be surrounded by neat uncontradicted virtue.

If we have pokka, we save absolutely everything old: houses, trees and statues.

If we don’t remember the entire past, its stupidity, violence and human contradictions, world peace will most certainly disappear as well.

The author is a linguist and writer.