About Rosanne Hertzberger

Every week, scientist Rosanne Hertzberger writes about the interfaces between science and everyday life. About Rosanne Hertzberger

Every week, scientist Rosanne Hertzberger writes about the interfaces between science and everyday life.

She is the initiator and chairman of the Crispatus Foundation, where a women’s research collective is developing a vaginal probiotic. Since 2017, she has been researching the metabolism of vaginal lactic acid bacteria in the Systems Biology Lab at VU Amsterdam. She previously worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the department of molecular microbiology at Washington University (St. Louis, Missouri, USA) and conducted PhD research at SILS, UvA & NIZO Food Research in collaboration with Nestle Research Center. She published two books: ‘The Great Nothing – why we have too much confidence in science’ (2019) and ‘Ode to the E-numbers – Why e-numbers, ready-made meals and preservatives make our lives better ‘ (2017). More about Rosanne Hertzberger is can be read on her site.

Like many people, something started to shift for me when the corona pandemic broke out. From day one I felt the uncontrollable need to go to the front. I wanted to make myself useful and not just comment on the sidelines. Of course I also meant something here as a columnist. I contributed to many public debates. But I never bore the responsibility that one bears when writing an amendment, when auditing the government or when voting for a motion.

I increasingly felt the need to submit my column as a parliamentary question. I wanted an answer, a consequence, action. And the question was: am I going to shout on the sidelines for another forty years or am I going to run into the field?

In June I went on an internship with Pieter Omtzigt’s one-man faction. Just taste the atmosphere in The Hague and see if it was something for me. I liked it very much. The enthusiasm of the people, the urgency of the problem at hand, but above all that you are actually in a position to change the Netherlands for the better.

On a Tuesday afternoon I saw Pieter at a table struggling through a large pile of motions. Some were simple, a clear pro or con, but major political dilemmas also required a decision to be made time and time again. I needed that role with much greater responsibility. And I wanted to join Pieter’s new moral leadership and become just as tenacious, substantive and nerdy MP as he is.

That new role may come sooner than I thought. Not in 2025, but already this year. I applied and was offered position 17 on the list. There is a good chance that I will be a Member of Parliament after the elections.

This means that it is with pain in my heart that I say goodbye to you as a columnist. It weighs on me. I’ve been writing columns almost my entire adult life. Frank Provoost once asked me, as a 21-year-old student, to write for Leids Universiteit Weekblad Marefollowed in 2009 nrc.next and in 2012 NRC Handelsblad. This corner has become part of my identity. I have grown accustomed to this format. I notice how after writing 600 words I think ‘done’ by default. I’ve organized my life around the weekly cycle of thinking, typing, and the waves of responses that always come.

The column traveled with me, from Leiden, to Paris and Lausanne, to Amsterdam, to St. Louis and Rotterdam. I wrote columns that brought tears to my eyes and columns that I could gloat about. I wrote ‘sixes’ and columns that I later regretted, but also columns that, despite the great fuss, I was still very pleased with. In my choice of subject, I always looked for where there was friction, based on the deep conviction that we can, no, must, disagree with each other in a civilized manner. That I made myself useful by writing something that you had not read before. For example, by developing a cogent counterargument when the herd galloped in one direction again. In the words of Karel van het Reve as a motto: every now and then someone has to say something.

I always wondered if it would ever end like this, if I would slack off as a young mother, for example, or if the ideas would simply dry up. But that never happened. And luckily they got some NRC never enough of it. I could always count on trust and support from the opinion editors, no matter what happened. That meant a lot.

I have considered it a great privilege to be your columnist. May I shake up your breakfast table every week and push against your beliefs with my full weight. It’s time to learn a new trade and reinvent myself. If New Social Contract gets enough votes, then from November 22 I will quite literally have a representative position, which is essentially different from the responsibility of a columnist. You deserve someone who sharply comments and criticizes politicians here. It is very good that those roles remain clearly separated.

I’m taking a new path and I don’t know what it will bring. I can only say: hineni, here I am. With all my powers, my good and bad sides, with all that I am, and all that I can be. I bid you farewell with a bow. Thanks for reading me.

This was the last column of Rosanne Hertzberger. The editor-in-chief is grateful to her for her contributions.