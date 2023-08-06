Column | I visited a housing fair and got sweaty: houses are designed these days in such a way that you can no longer have a bookshelf at home

When opening walls into windows, architecture could take into account that books also offer light.

Only cosiness is missing from the luxurious beach houses at the Loviisa housing fair. Another more stylish residence looks as if erecting a bookshelf would be a crime against interior architecture.

Or against the dreams of the people who ordered the houses, because it’s a lot of custom work. The exception of a couple of houses that allow for a few bad shelf meters confirms the rule: don’t stuff Lundia on top of window walls and quality panels.

Received “marble-patterned wall tiles”! Is an ancient philosopher coming back to life?

I don’t understand homes that look like sets for luxury living.

To the best the exhibition halls include a small separate side building for guests. Jealousy struck. I would fill book and record shelves with just one of these & toast the sad vinyl hut without disturbing the rest of the household.

Oh no, the same window wall and quality surface in them too. Who the hell wants guests so much that they have to have their own place?

I might settle in the garage with my closed-wall necessities, because the most beautiful surface is a shelf full of goodies. But it seems that stables are no longer a hobby, only canopies. There is no need for warm rooms, because self-driving engines stop, when under the hood of electric cars you are not even allowed to touch anything other than the supposed pee boy.

I took my pick in Loviisa. Book and record shelves, the cornerstones of cosiness, are now used for swear words. After all, there you lie on your treadmills in front of the glass walls that open out to the seascape.

To each their own taste along, of course, and by all means.

And there is nothing new in the horror of Gutenbergism in itself. Illiteracy represented elegance even before all texts, sounds and films were available only as objects, not as immaterial services directly into the vein.

When my frugal childhood family was able to move into a brand new terraced house in Laajasalo in the summer of 1967, my mother wondered to the seller where to place the bookshelf in the glass-walled living room.

“Oh good lady, in front of the window,” came the reply. “And then glass vases on the shelves.”

It was so stupid of the public school teacher that he later gladly told this story many times.

Completely however, the book is not dead even in Loviisa, because Plagen’s beach on the opposite shore of the exhibition grounds is a pleasant surprise. One of the dressing rooms has been turned into a book house, where you can bring in and take out reading material.

The most exhilarating coincidence of my own summer vacation happened in a place where something has been realized right from the very name: Kirjainen. It is located on the edge of Nauvo and its Swedish name is just a little bit confusing: Kirjais.

In its marina (which can also be reached by car) you can find life’s essentials: a shop, a post office and a kiosk – and a sign pointing up at the foot of a steep cliff: Kirjoja Böcker.

How could you not climb.

It hurt good weather. At the top of the cliff, a national landscape that I thought had already disappeared, people in comfortable garden chairs reading books.

They are offered at the top by Kirja-Mylly or Bok-Male, built by the villagers together, the Finnish-language Niteet on the left side and the Swedish-language on the right. A note on the wall guides the casual traveler:

“Here you can exchange, bring or take books. Please put the books you brought in the right places on the shelves. Thank you! Have a nice reading time!”

For you readers who still have summer vacation left and the opportunity to adventure in Finland, good luck on your discovery trip. Match your own letters.

When opening walls into windows, architecture could take into account that books also offer light.