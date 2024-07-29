Column | I tried to hear on the radio how Yle’s ideology is revealed – at the same time I was reminded of the basic task of the media

Column|The world might look skewed in the media if the interviewees were all from the same background.

Today in the summer I mostly drove a car. While scurrying along Nelostieta, my entertainment has been Yle Radio 1. The channel has brought considerable content to the journeys made alone.

I’ve learned everything from track motorcycling to Bible censorship and Estonian civil service practices, listened to a NATO supporter and the president of the Non-Army Federation, youth writers and classical music geeks. At the time of writing, the radio is talking about moral relativism, later the same day about trains that have disappeared from the tracks.

On my drives I’ve been keeping my ears open to hear when Yle’s green-leftist ideology overshoots and reveals itself.

Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-ahon according to Yle, he is “very strongly ideologically inclined to the left”, and he is not the only basic Finn who is worried about the media’s alleged bias.

Most recently, Yle was criticized by Iltalehti’s columnist Sanna Ukkola. The criticism concerned the diversity trainings purchased by Yle. Yle Draama aims to increase the diversity of fiction performers and authors. According to Ukkola, “it’s stupid to watch how journalists are individually pushed away from the principles of classical journalism”.

Since then, host of YleX Lloyd Libiso a reporter appeared with Ukkola Ivan Puopolo On the YouTube channel. They criticized Yle’s safe space principles and the tables in which the producer has recorded the interviewees’ age, gender, place of residence, organization, ethnicity, education and job title.

Public Broadcasting Act according to Yle’s mission is to support cultural diversity and take care of program offerings for minority groups. The world might appear skewed on Yle if the interviewees were always only white-collar men.

According to HS, Libiso has been instructed not to discuss the uproar in the program he hosts. This reminds me of the embarrassing Ylegate from 2016. Although I’m not too worried about Yle’s editors waking up, I’m quite worried about its management’s ability to respond to criticism directly and clearly.

We agree with Ukkola that diversity training must be examined critically. Both of us can also be criticized for looking at one wing of Yle as if it were an image of the organization. Yle Draama – where fiction is made – does not represent the whole of Yle with its news editorials. Neither does Yle Radio 1.

Summery however, the radio program reminded us of what Ukkolanki’s basic mission of the media is: to comprehensively report on various topics that the public does not know they are interested in. Also, and perhaps especially, from perspectives that go against the trends of the time.

Some’s algorithm, on the other hand, selects content curated just for me from the flood of information. It just bubbles people up into, say, green-leftists. If my news channel is Instagram, I’m probably grinding on human rights. If it’s the digital front page of this daily newspaper, I’ll probably master salon etiquette and various blowjob techniques.

The entertainment of the media and imitation of social media leads to watery and one-sided content. The public is increasingly being offered what it knows it wants. However, the task of the media is to know the public better, what it needs. After all, a reporter spends his entire working day gathering information. The bus driver doesn’t.

That’s why Yle has to surprise the bus driver by playing news on the radio, Church Slavonic history, media criticism and queer stories.

Summer columnist Adile Sevimli is the editor-in-chief of Ylioppilaslehti.