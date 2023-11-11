Column | “I suddenly collapsed in the parking lot” – why is the father’s role downplayed?

“After becoming a father, I often felt inadequate,” writes Tim Sparv, the former captain of the Finnish national football team, in his column.

The most important question we can ask dad. A question that, when asked genuinely and honestly, can bring great relief as soon as the words are spoken out loud.

Sometimes nothing else is needed, but the father feels that he has been seen.

We men still have an ancient way of thinking: we must be the support and security of the family. We have to manage at work, at home and in social situations. We think that content can handle everything.

We are also hard on ourselves. We constantly worry that we are not good enough and that we disappoint others.

To be a father after coming I often felt inadequate. We lived in Greece and we had a lot of all kinds of things going on at the same time.

I hurt my knee and had to have surgery. My employer threatened me. We were hit by a violent earthquake and had to move out of our apartment on the same day.

To top it all off, the bureaucracy regarding our newborn daughter and dealing with the authorities was terrible. All this happened in the middle of the restrictions that make everyday life difficult during the corona spring, as the European Championship finals are approaching.

I remember how one day I was with my family on my way to the bus that would take me and my teammates to an away game. I rarely cry, but in that parking lot I suddenly collapsed.

My common-law wife had no idea I had been having such a hard time. How could it be: the facade I built was meant to protect others.

We men need to say no to these harmful demands and behaviors. After all, there are no perfect parents, so ask for help when you feel you need it.

Join the father group and discuss your experiences. Take parental leave when offered. Tell your partner how you feel. Talking and being part of a community helps.

Also society’s attitudes must change. The father is still considered a kind of second parent.

He is seen as a support person for the mother and not as an equal parent.

Becoming a father and mother is hard for both, but most often we only think about the hormonal and physical changes experienced by the mother.

“ “Equal parenting sounds really great, but at the moment it’s just a term without content.”

However, according to research, about ten percent of new fathers suffer from a condition similar to postpartum depression. A reading like this should prompt action.

At the maternity and children’s clinic, attention is paid in a good way to the well-being and needs of mothers. That’s how it should be. You mothers are important.

But what about fathers? Is it too much to ask that their health also get a little attention?

Paternal role is underestimated.

When a father picks up a child from kindergarten and asks how the day went, he is often given a short and concise answer, “it went well”.

The mother, on the other hand, gets a long explanation because, consciously or unconsciously, it is assumed that she decides everything, organizes everything, etc.

These attitudes are also reflected in how custody of the children is divided after a divorce.

In 77 percent of the cases, the parents have joint custody, but in 20 percent the custody ends up with the woman and in only three percent with the man.

If a custody dispute arises, the mother gets it in 65 percent of cases.

If we want to strengthen the role of the father, one important step is to raise awareness of the attitudes and systematic errors in our society.

“Equal parenting” sounds really great, but at the moment it’s just a term without substance.

We have to learn to value fathers more and include them in everything, from small everyday situations to big, life-directing decisions.

This Sunday, let’s celebrate all the strong and wonderful fathers in our circle. Let’s ask them what they really care about and tell them how important they are. Let’s give them attention so that no one has to feel that they have been forgotten.

Finnish translation: Laura Jänisniemi