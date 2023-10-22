Sunday, October 22, 2023
Column | I started drinking coffee in my forties and it ruined my everyday life

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Column | I started drinking coffee in my forties and it ruined my everyday life

Especially those who do not actually suffer from insomnia, may unknowingly lose precious sleep because of coffee.

Picture: Kalle Kervinen / HS

Year then I made a small lifestyle change. It quickly had significant effects on health – in a negative way. Falling asleep became difficult. I started suffering from heartburn. I became restless.

The worst thing is that going back to the old days seems impossible: I’m hooked on drinking coffee.

With coffee has a good reputation today. Population studies have shown that drinking coffee does not increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancers, as was once feared. Instead, coffee is associated with attractive images of relaxation.

Maybe that’s why I didn’t realize how strong a force I was dealing with when I grabbed my first cup of coffee in my forties.

I understand that as a beginner I was sensitive to the effects of caffeine. However, they still continue even after a year: An hour from a cup of coffee and the thought pops up so wildly that it’s difficult to concentrate. I still have to wait for sleep, even if I drink my last cup of coffee at lunch. I’ve started carrying heartburn medicine in my bag.

In Finland, adults drink on average five cups of coffee a day, more than anywhere else. Is drinking a lot of coffee one of the big causes of the health scourges of our time, i.e. insomnia, stomach problems and concentration problems?

With coffee has a secondary role in sleep problems, answers THL research professor Timo Partonen.

Many sufferers of insomnia know exactly what time they can drink their last cup. But those who don’t actually suffer from insomnia may unknowingly lose precious sleep because of coffee.

Recently published research according to which subjects slept an average of 36 minutes shorter after drinking coffee than on days when they did not drink coffee. During the week, this causes a big sleep deficit.

Coffee should have a healing, not a weakening, effect on the ability to concentrate. However, coffee speeds up the heart rate, which can result in a feeling of restlessness, says Partonen. I recognize!

What about the stomach?

Finns’ stomach problems have increased in 20 years, says nutrition therapy professor Ursula Schwab. The reasons for them are individual, but sometimes coffee can be the culprit. Caffeine increases the secretion of stomach acid and can especially cause heartburn.

You shouldn’t put up with it, but try to see if cutting out coffee makes it easier, says Schwab.

Easier said than done.

Sure I have also received a lot of good things from coffee. Like the fact that the sweet tooth disappeared.

It was replaced by a craving for coffee.

The author is the editor of HS’s wellness editorial.

