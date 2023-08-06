Sunday, August 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Column | I refuse to bet on the fall of Orpo’s government

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Column | I refuse to bet on the fall of Orpo’s government

The government was also strict 15 years ago. Journalist Unto Hämäläinen even made a bet with Ilkka Kanerva that it would fall. Even the current government’s future is bleak, but almost everything is possible, Hämäläinen writes in his column.

Rthe Englishman says déjà vu, when he feels that he has been in the same situation before. During the summer, I repeated the phrase many times when I followed the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) government difficulties.

Prime Minister in the summer of 2008 Matti Vanhanen (Centre) another government, which included the center, the coalition, Rkp and the Greens, was subjected to a similar robbery. It was just as bad as Orpo’s government is now. Then it was about money, now about racism.

#Column #refuse #bet #fall #Orpos #government

See also  Athletics | Alanen threw the EC bronze in the javelin with a weak result: "You have to be satisfied"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Abadía attacks: “They spoke ill of Jesus Christ, they are not going to speak ill of a poor carnal”

Abadía attacks: "They spoke ill of Jesus Christ, they are not going to speak ill of a poor carnal"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result