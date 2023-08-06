Column | I refuse to bet on the fall of Orpo’s government

The government was also strict 15 years ago. Journalist Unto Hämäläinen even made a bet with Ilkka Kanerva that it would fall. Even the current government’s future is bleak, but almost everything is possible, Hämäläinen writes in his column.

Rthe Englishman says déjà vu, when he feels that he has been in the same situation before. During the summer, I repeated the phrase many times when I followed the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) government difficulties.

Prime Minister in the summer of 2008 Matti Vanhanen (Centre) another government, which included the center, the coalition, Rkp and the Greens, was subjected to a similar robbery. It was just as bad as Orpo’s government is now. Then it was about money, now about racism.