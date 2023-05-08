Column | I no longer pay for my high school student’s education – but someone does

Upper secondary education became free when compulsory education expanded in 2021. But will it break the cycle of low educational attainment?

During high school I inherited the books bought for my big brother. Sometimes I had an old edition, but it rarely hurt.

I come from a low-income family, but it was obvious to my parents that they invest in their children’s education. They paid for my and my brother’s high school textbooks in the 1980s.

My mother also once attended high school in the 1950s, although her non-academic grandparents had to pay tuition fees in addition to books.

In August 2021, upper secondary school became free of charge, when compulsory education was extended to the age of 18. My youngest child then started high school studies. He got a laptop from the school, and he no longer had to pay for study materials. He can write five subjects for free in his graduation essays.

I paid about 2,500 euros per child for the matriculation exams of my two older high school students.

“ The danger is that two-level high schools will be created.

I save so for my youngest child, a significant amount. I’m a single parent, so the money is easily spent on food, loan repayment, insurance and phone bills.

On the other hand: someone pays the bill after all.

Starting in 2024, the state will spend 129 million euros every year on the reform, of which the share of upper secondary education is 63 million euros. The costs for municipalities and training organizers are not yet known.

The lack of fees has not affected applying to upper secondary school. The dropout rate is also very low in upper secondary schools.

As an additional incentive, the school travel subsidy was added to the expansion of compulsory education, which means that all school trips over seven kilometers are free for the student. If you want, you can apply to high schools in big cities from sparsely populated areas.

Kyösti Värri, a special expert of the municipal association, says that, for example, in Tampere, 40 percent of the students in central high schools were from outside the city even before the reform. The danger is that the averages of central high schools will rise so that two levels of high schools will be created. The average student living in the central area may not even get to the local high school. Not to mention a student with poor grades.

Is the thousand dollar question is whether expanding compulsory schooling can break the cycle of low educational attainment. Do school dropouts take the opportunity to do even more of what they can’t do anyway?

Maybe, if young people are encouraged enough. It remains to be seen.

The author is the editor of HS’s lifestyle editorial.

