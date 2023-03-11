Column | I listened to Ujuni Ahmed’s audiobook with red ears and realized how the issue of female leadership is a privileged white feminist’s dilemma

When economic pages talk about equality in working life, it easily remains only a question of white feminism.

When writing about the share of female managers in listed companies, will be strong My day as a marmot -feeling. That is, the frustration that you have to repeat the same things every time and things change slowly.

I checked: I first wrote about the Central Chamber of Commerce’s review of female directors in 2012. At that time, the proportion of women on the boards of listed companies was 22 percent. Now it’s 31.

The question is still only the tip of the iceberg regarding the wider differentiation of careers and fields of study according to gender.

We need to move on from the talk about the share of women. How many representatives of foreign backgrounds, dark-skinned people or other minorities are in the management? How do companies enable career paths for people from different backgrounds?

How long will it take before Finland has the first CEO of a listed company with an immigrant background?

“ “In minority communities, the question is whether a woman has the right to go to work at all.”

I listened listening to an audiobook with reddened ears. Somali human rights activist Ujuni Ahmed the author himself read in it together Elina Hirvonen of a work written with For girls who think they are alone.

The title of the chapter is Questions for White Feminists.

So like me. For a financial journalist who has been writing about equality in working life for a decade, the share of female managers on the boards of listed companies, or why only one percent of international startup investments go to companies founded by women.

Those are important things too. For us, whose reality is completely different and whose things are already much further.

“In many minority communities, the question is whether a woman has the right to go to work at all,” says Ahmed.

“There are women in Finland who are forced to marry and in whose communities rape in marriages is a common thing. There are girls in Finland who are brought up to believe that genital mutilation protects their chastity.”

This week The most important message of Women’s Day was this: UN Secretary General António Guterres warned that progress in gender equality is disappearing before our eyes. With current developments, it’s 300 years away.

Compared to that outlook, the development in the number of female leaders is beginning to seem rapid.

