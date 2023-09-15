Column | I listened to the young people’s talk and got confused

To young people, the world sounds even less monolingual. Sometimes it makes an adult confused.

In the middle of the bus ride, I noticed the chatter of the young people sitting behind me. “I was like and she was like… Oh my God…” The conversation took place in sonorous, almost native-sounding American English. Then something surprising happened: the speakers switched from flying to fluent Finnish. According to linguists, it happened sudden code switching.

In itself, the insignificant, fleeting situation left me wondering. How delightfully indifferent it was to them in what language they talked about their affairs!

I told about the observation to my acquaintances who live in the sphere of influence of Teens. They said they noticed the same thing. Yes, that’s what they do, the pre-teen’s father said. Finglish is no longer just a sprinkling of individual words into Finnish, but young people elegantly switch languages ​​in the middle of a conversation. And they don’t think there’s anything surprising about it.

English sneaking into the Finnish language has always been seen as some kind of threat. However, changing the language and learning one’s mother tongue or Finnish are two different things. Spoken language cannot be controlled. It has to be allowed to change, because it will anyway.

And why would we parents even have the right to that?

In multilingual communities, jumping between different languages ​​has always been common.

The reality in which children and teenagers live now sounds different. In Helsinki, multilingualism is more common than ever. You can learn the language in other places than at home: for example at school or in the Minecraft game community.

When my own child’s kindergarten group teaches colors in Arabic, Hindi and Spanish, they are not foreign languages but friends’ home languages.

In Tiktok and YouTube, the world is described in English. Different Englishes also provide common ground if the home languages ​​of the group of friends are Urdu, Arabic, Russian or Estonian. On the other hand, the words wallah (“I swear”) and hayet (“ok”) swim into the speech of Finnish speakers.

In this reality, the terms “foreign language” or “S2 student” ultimately do not tell much about a person’s background or identity.

One the question was particularly puzzling. Has English already become such a natural language that young people use it to describe the world even in their own minds?

Of course, only they themselves can tell that.

