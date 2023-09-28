Column | I had already condemned the troublesome person, but I changed my mind

The confrontation threatens to deepen and the hostility grows. We must not forget our capacity for empathy.

This fall I have turned my sled.

It all started at a shabby sandwich restaurant in Chicago. The owner of the place, Michael, has died, and Michael’s brother, award-winning restaurateur Carmy, arrives to clean up the mess.

One of the “messies” is Michael’s friend Richie, a self-taught restaurant manager. Richie is an impulsive shouter who easily gets into fights. He almost kills the man in his inadvertence. Whatever Richie gets his hands on, things go wrong.

You can’t help that guy, I think.

Then a surprising twist happens.

Although the days have been sunny, autumn now looks dark in many ways. Old border fences threaten to increase in height. The government’s actions are now strongly dividing Finns into winners and losers. Growing differences can increase misunderstanding and outright hatred.

Why not just try harder there, how dare you?

The effect gets stronger if you don’t have to meet different people but go from day to day in your own bubble.

Good ones news: we humans are basically empathic creatures. We are extremely tuned in for our ability to empathize. We are able to understand things outside our own circle of experience.

Although we tend to form an impression of other people based on only a few traits, we can also change our minds.

And it’s a transformative experience.

Let’s get back to that surprising twist: earth-shattering Richie is sent to a prestigious fine dining restaurant for an internship. The task is to dry washed cutlery. Richie doesn’t really get excited, but drags himself to the place anyway.

Many kinds of people work in the restaurant, Richie noted. Everyone has their own plot of land, which they look after with piety and help each other willingly. The team wants to create a unique experience for the restaurant’s customers every day.

“ Something snaps into a new position in both of them.

Richie is still drying the forks, but at the same time something has changed. And not only in Richie, but in me, who watches this series on the sofa at home. Something clearly clicks into a new position in both of our heads.

It doesn’t matter that Richie isn’t a real person but someone played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach The Bear in the series (Disney+).

It’s because I had reduced the person to a certain type, but now I changed my mind.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.