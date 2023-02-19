Column | I gave up guns over 20 years ago and haven’t changed my mind – Yet this year has taught me how little I really know

The world turned black and white overnight. In my own thinking, blackness and whiteness decreased, writes Sampsa Oinaala in her column.

War affects three to four generations even after it ends, they say. I myself belong to the third post-war generation. As a small child, he became familiar with the war from his grandfather’s stories.

Papa’s youth had been spent on the battlefields of the Kannas. After taking a sauna bath, the veteran of two wars always started talking about his experiences. But even then I realized that he left something unsaid.

With the absoluteness of a twenty-something, I made my own decisions. I first applied for civil service, but after eight months I stopped it and became a total refuser. I spent one of the spring winters of my youth in 2001 in the Helsinki labor camp building a new runway for Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. My colleagues included, for example, a neo-Nazi convicted of violent crimes, car thieves, drunk drivers and a murderer awaiting parole.

The human rights organization Amnesty International recognized me as an international prisoner of conscience.

21st century in the next decade, I worked as a visiting lecturer at the civil service center. I taught that modern conflicts are messy civil wars or remotely operated airstrikes, such as the one the US did in Iraq in 2003.

I argued that the frontal wars between the two states are a thing of the past, and I wondered why Finland was still preparing for a new winter war with its heavy equipment and one of the largest reserves in the world relative to its population.

I told you that Finland faces major security threats, such as climate change, inequality, the eutrophication of the Baltic Sea and the accident-prone nuclear power plants in our neighboring regions. Wouldn’t the real security policy be to combat them instead of putting money into iron and military training, I declared, and the audience nodded.

A year ago, I woke up to a world that had changed completely. Just the kind of frontal war was raging in Europe that was no longer supposed to happen. Suddenly, Finland’s winter war army and conscription were praised all over Europe. The general atmosphere was dominated by militarism, which could not accommodate objections.

Pacifism was on the rise in 1930s Europe. When Nazi Germany led by Adolf Hitler began to rise, the convictions of many pacifists and anti-militarists were put to the test. Can nonviolence work if the opponent is a dictatorship?

“I believe that disarmament can only be recommended as a means of fighting in Europe when the threat posed to democratic countries by dictatorships inclined to aggression has disappeared”, a physicist who previously encouraged disarmament and a well-known peace activist Albert Einstein pondered.

Now the same question is topical again, and the peace movement is once again embarrassed.

“We demand peace in Europe. Russia must immediately stop its illegal aggression and withdraw from Ukraine. — We want Finland and the countries of the world to more actively look for effective ways to end the war and promote peace”, the Finnish peace organizations declare at the convening of the demonstration to be held next week. Every word is true – but a circular jingle of words.

Of course, there is a stricter text. For example, in the Rauhanpuolustaja magazine 6/2022 Teemu Matinpuro writes: “Valtamedia seems to be adopting double standards in its reporting, just like foreign policy. Russia – quite rightly – is being condemned for its human rights and war crimes spectacularly at the same time as, for example, Turkey and Israel are being treated with silk gloves.”

I would like to hear how the war could really be ended by peaceful means. But nowhere is that said. There is no unequivocal solution.

War can never be democratic, and even a child knows that killing another person is always wrong. Is the only way to defend democracy and human rights really is to violate them?

There are only casualties in war. The victim is also a Russian youth forced to the front.

Ukraine has restricted its male presumed citizens the right to leave the country. The United States, to whom we now gladly turn, has also violated international law in its wars until recent years.

On top of that, all of this is happening at the very time when humanity needed to come together to combat future threats to the entire civilization, such as climate change and species extinction.

Resource allocation is a zero-sum game. Even before the war in Ukraine, world military spending was higher than ever before. In 2021, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, they crossed the two trillion dollar mark.

In the same year, the growth of Finland’s military expenditure was the fifth largest in the entire world. The army swallows 7.9 percent of the state budget

The funds used for the army, weapons and war are absent from, for example, the development of emission-free technology or nature conservation. Non-renewable natural resources, which are always becoming more limited, are thrown away instead of being used to build something sustainable.

All this is easily forgotten when the war wipes the colors from the landscape.

World has turned black and white. My own thinking has been black and white in another way. During the last year, I have often had to admit that I know much less than before. Principles and reality, idealism and realism are constantly measuring each other.

Once, my own grandfather might have taken a couple of extra sauna pills. He said something he had never said before. And he didn’t come back to it later either. It went something like this:

“I’ve been thinking, what if we all got up from our trenches, put our hands over our hearts and sang in unison Here under the North Star so loud that the earth would have shaken. What would they have done?”

Papa never questioned my decision. Me neither – still. Despite everything, I’m still confident that I’m not going to kill anyone. And for never reading to my children Evening Tales about brave soldiers.