Column | I found earplugs that can change your life

You should not trust the product reviews of unknown consumers.

I crashed on the internet to a Swedish company that sells earplugs. The promises were tough. The earplugs are the best in the world. Already a million pairs sold. Perfect for sleeping. Perfect for gigs. Ecological. Made in Sweden.

I think I saw a flash in my mind of the moments when I’ve stuffed small balls rolled up from tissue paper to protect my eardrums at some gigs. Made in Finland.

However, the Swedes are doing something right, because before I even realized it, I had already ordered a test set of earplugs. 26 euros and 50 cents.

My relationship with hearing protection has been similar to toilet paper. I won’t buy it the cheapest, but not the most expensive either.

Suddenly, I started to feel that the earplugs had taken on too big a role in my life. I almost never even wear earplugs!

Thousands and thousands of consumers had given Swedish plugs five out of five stars. Maybe my life will also change somehow radically when I get it Made in Sweden my ears? I remember the time before Swedish plugs and after them?

Whether we admit it or not, we tell a story about ourselves. It keeps us sane in a messed up world. Sometimes when our story shakes, we might go to therapy. Maybe we’ll catch up on our story again.

In today’s economy, there is another possibility besides therapy. Companies operate on the principle of the story economy. Buy the product and it will change your life. After all, the formula of the story is the simplest: someone does something, and then a change happens. We are not sold products, but images of change.

“ We tell a story about ourselves.

Plugs finally arrived. There were sizes S, M and L. I tried them all. Day and night. I didn’t notice any difference compared to the few euro plugs from the local pharmacy. Actually, the Swedes were worse. Once the plug turned on its side in my ear, and I was already afraid that I would have to order a taxi to the doctor.

And I almost never even wear earplugs.

Then I get an email from the plug manufacturer. It asks for feedback. “Do you have positive experiences?”, is already asked in the title.

Now I figure out where all the five-star reviews on the pages of earplug sellers, miracle soaps and other merchants come from. Only positive feedback is asked from customers. And you should ask for feedback as quickly as possible, preferably so that the customer hasn’t even had time to try the product yet.

What to spoil a good story.

The author is HS Vision’s technology editor.