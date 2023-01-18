Column | I don’t want to read any more social media updates that say “the baby made us a family”

Family norms will also be tight in 2023. But what can a family really be?

Johanna Malinen

I’ll fill up soon 27 years. Approaching thirty means, for example, that Instagram’s algorithms have started feeding me baby-related content.

At the turn of the year, a post caught my eye, the caption of which thanked the baby with accompanying words “you made us a family”. Sweet, I thought, and continued scrolling. Soon another almost identical caption appeared on the front page, then a third and a fourth.

Soon the posts didn’t seem completely harmless anymore.

In the captions, it was practically stated that the couple became a family at the point when the baby came into the picture. In other words, thinking about it the other way around: no baby, no family. Pretty rough.

“ The choice of words reveals a lot about what kind of configuration we think a real family is.

Instagram baby updates are of course benevolent. It is certainly natural for many to think that a baby completes their own family, founded as an adult.

The idea is natural because of the family norms of our society. The word choices reveal a lot about what we think the lineup is like right family.

If we repeat over and over again the idea that a child makes a couple a family, we will inevitably exclude a large number of people.

What if the couple, despite their wishes, cannot have a child? Can they never be a family? What about the voluntarily childless, don’t they have their own family?

Family norms sit tight also in the official definitions.

According to the dictionary of the Language Office a family is a group of people living together, which usually consists of two people who are married or cohabiting with each other and their possible children – or a single parent with children.

In the language office’s definition, a childless couple can also be counted as a family. Yet the definition ignores many family forms.

“ We tend to think that in order to have a family, one must first find romantic love.

First, it includes the idea that a couple must live together to be a family.

In many families, however, the reality is different. For example, in the December issue of HS Our family Mia Johansson and Michael Schmitz said they live in separate apartmentseven though they are family.

In addition, we are inclined to think that one must first find romantic love in order to have a family of one’s own. The dictionary definition of the language office also starts with the spouse.

What if “the right one” can’t be found?

I want to thinkthat you can choose your family form and that you can have several families at the same time.

My own family can consist of a partner and children in the classic way, so what? But a family can also be built from close friends. And could you think that a beloved pet is your own family?

In the end, the most important thing is not the definitions, but the matters of the heart. Family is what you love.

