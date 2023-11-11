Column | I changed my relationship with time, and it changed many other things in my life

Some years ago I decided to change my relationship with time.

Time is a person’s most important resource, they say. I took the saying literally and decided to use my time more closely according to my values.

Everyone structures such big questions of life in their own way. I made an Excel table myself. I thought about my values ​​and derived from them the basis of my annual budget and my use of time.

I’m not an engineer, but an adventure-seeker. That is exactly why clear and written down rules of thumb proved to be important. It was easier to say yes or no to things.

Especially not.

Quality have time.

At the book fair, Sonja Saarikoski said that she had written the one chosen as a Tieto-Finlandia candidate Female prisoners-book for three years. Journalist Elina Grundstöm pointed out on social media that she used Ukrainian black soil -book for the same amount of time. Years also passed for another Finlandia candidate for non-fiction, Antti Järve’s book Where did Antti Järvi go? to do. No ambitious, storied nonfiction book is born without time.

I myself have written two non-fiction books. I made them at night after the kids went to bed.

I crossed the line with a sweat, I was a reliable supplier. I guess it was also a success that there was no burnout and no divorce.

Not like this anymore.

Thing the importance is almost always decided when the time to be spent on it is agreed upon.

It is an important moment to be awake. I almost ruined my career and reputation once by agreeing to a task that didn’t have enough time or other resources.

At work, you have to remind yourself that time is of the essence.

When the author is right, the expectations are clear and enough time has been cleared, almost always what was meant to be is created.

“ Quality time is adult self-deception.

Still, sometimes I fall into wishful thinking that just this project takes little time, and thanks to the creator’s phenomenal talent and efficiency, a masterpiece is born as if by magic.

Sufficient time is also limited time. Creative work tends to fill the time allotted to it. After all, time does not appear linearly in the end result, so that endless time gives birth to something extremely wonderful. Almost the opposite.

Time is politics, at the same time democratic and terribly unfair. Everyone has the same number of hours in a day, but time is still unequal.

Education, gender, income, social class matter. Money can buy time, in the most concrete sense, for example, cleaning services.

Virginia Woolf’s famous phrase should be updated. A woman does not need her own room to be able to write, or to do whatever she considers important to her. The room is built from its own time.

I have called it the room of petty selfishness. That own room, no matter how small, must be built by yourself. Otherwise, it falls completely under other people’s priorities.

Children do not care about the time optimization of adults. They are time crunchers. Time is really the essence of education. Quality time is adult self-deception.

Children need time, from the point of view of an experience-seeking parent, sometimes quite a long time.

A family is a community of conflicting values, where time is a zero-sum game and its sharing is a compromise. You can’t have everything, but sufficient satisfaction for everyone is the target level.

On the other hand, the November family day also feels different if you take it as a temporal choice, a privilege.

These are the values ​​now and values ​​take time.

When change their relationship with time, envy seems pointless.

When someone completes a triathlon or does a dissertation, that’s their own time priority, their cool thing.

You feel less of all kinds of stupid inadequacy. When you’re trying on bikinis in the hazy halogen light of the fitting booth, you might think that underwear models are now just investing their time in other things. May the joy of the end result be with them.

Time is a privilege, but not a luxury. Most people do not live every moment in the welfare state as forced by circumstances.

Rarely does anyone get time on a tray. It has been fought for and paid for, something has been given up.

A decision has been made that this is now important.

The author is the head of HS’s economics and politics department.