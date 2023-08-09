Column | “I can’t afford it now” is a difficult but important phrase during the holidays

Many people live beyond their means during the summer vacation, because they don’t dare to say out loud that there is a lack of money.

“I have can’t afford now” is an easy sentence in principle, but difficult in practice – especially during the holidays.

Sun loungers and a large gas grill at Klarna, click. With a holiday loan to the palm beach, click. Amusement park wristbands with Visa, click. And get a new handset with a two-year instalment, so you can get nice vacation photos, click click.

About lack of money instead of talking, many end up living beyond their means, especially during the summer holidays.

Why? Because we want so badly to be like the people we admire, to do the same things as them. We are frantically trying to spend a holiday like others also celebrateeven if we have much less money than the others.

What did you do on holiday? Where did you go? This is what people ask each other during the summer, and it doesn’t seem the coolest thing to answer honestly: “I swam at the nearby beach and ate the cheapest vanilla ice cream in the market with super-expensive strawberries, and I really couldn’t afford to buy train tickets to the country for the whole sak.” At the same time, many around are glowing about a city vacation in a top hotel, hiking in the Alps or a wild festival weekend on the other side of Finland.

“ Companies that distribute money as debt are also partly to blame.

Finns households have more and more credit cards and unsecured consumer loansand this debt only increases during the holiday season.

Of course, people make their own purchases, but the companies that distribute money as debt, whose business idea is to get people to pay high interest rates for a long time, are also partly to blame.

The social media that continuously feeds services and pleasures and the “buy now, pay later” ads that always pop up during the holidays do not actually ease people’s spiral of debt.

Spending and living beyond one’s means is pushed around the clock through almost every phone in one’s pocket. Just a few finger swipes, and the account balance will show Plus again and off we go again!

Instead of buying on credit, many people would do well to learn to say these important words out loud without shame: “I can’t afford it now. Can we do something free together?”

The author is the editorial secretary of HS.