Column | I bought a Tesla, and it took me to the brink of both joys and horrors

Car maintenance has become too familiar, but the power of electric cars has many positive aspects, writes HS Vision columnist Juhani Mykkänen.

Listenfriends, I’ll tell you the story of an electric car that took me to both joys and horrors.

I’ll start with the horrors.

Friends who understand cars had recommended a fully electric car but warned against Tesla.

“It’s good otherwise, but if Monday’s song hits the spot, the service queues are long.”

The salesperson at Tesla’s Vantaan store responded to the concern: