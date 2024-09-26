Column | I always get frustrated when someone says they are a perfectionist – An admired trait makes a person focus on the wrong things

Column|I thought the stress and anxiety of perfectionism was the price of success. Then I understood where the pursuit of perfection leads, writes Johanna Malinen in her column.

I can I cringe whenever someone tells me they’re a perfectionist.

The reason is not the characteristic itself, but the way in which the pursuit of perfection is talked about. Acknowledgment often comes with a touch of pride.

Of course, everyone knows that perfectionism is also harmful. The constant pursuit of perfection can cause stress, anxiety and inadequacy.